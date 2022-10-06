See 1,000 jack-o'-lanterns at the Racine Zoo

RACINE — Walk through, don't drive through, the zoo this spooky season.

Unlike the Halloween Glow events of the past couple years where attendees remained in their cars, the Racine Zoo is inviting the public to walk its paths at night for a fun light event that's all about jack-o'-lanterns, more than 1,000 of them to be inexact. It's fittingly called Jack-O'-Lantern Nights.

"It is a completely new event for us," stated Beth Heidorn, the executive director of the zoo, 2131 N Main St.

Jack-O'-Lantern Nights kicked off Sept. 29 and ends the night before Halloween. Seasonal food and beverages are also available. For Jack-O'-Lantern Nights, the zoo is open from 6-10 p.m. (with the last entries being allowed at 9:30 p.m.) on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The entry fee is $10, and no tickets are being presold. Kids ages 2 and younger get in free.

The zoo is partnering with two companies for Jack-O'-Lantern Nights.

• New York's Rise of the Jack O’Lanterns, whose artists spending up to 15 hours transforming each pumpkin into a jack-o'-lantern with scalpels, knives, gouges and an array of power tools.

• Wisconsin-based Traditions Holiday Lighting and Seasonal Decor, founded 11 years ago, specializes in professional holiday lighting.