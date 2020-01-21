Security being enhanced at Mount Pleasant Village Hall

MOUNT PLEASANT — Residents of Mount Pleasant will see security changes at Village Hall starting in February.

Already, every village employee requires an ID badge and keycard to gain access to parts of Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive. Starting Feb. 3, visitors will be required to check in at the reception desk.

To see a village employee, the visitors will be required to turn in some form of ID in exchange for a visitor’s pass.

Those paying property taxes and other simple tasks will likely not need a visitor pass.

Also beginning Feb. 3, the only doors to be open during regular business hours will be the main doors at the hall.

Mount Pleasant Police Detective Lt. Scott Geyer said village officials are working out details for a possible upgrade for the hall’s security-camera system, weighing need vs. expense.

“The idea is to tighten down the security of the building,” Geyer said. “Make sure the staff and the visitors here are safe, and control the access to the building.”

Geyer added that the Police Department is developing an emergency manual.