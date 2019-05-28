RACINE — During the announcement last week that Racine native and former NBA player Caron Butler was donating a basketball court to the city, Mayor Cory Mason said Butler's "commitment to the community is amazing" and that "someone should name a street after that guy.”
What Mason didn't say last Thursday was that Alderman Mollie Jones of the 2nd District was already on the case.
On Tuesday, Mason and Jones unveiled their proposal to rename a section of 21st Street, from Clark Street to Wisconsin Avenue, Caron Butler Drive.
That stretch of roadway is home to the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., where Butler says he first picked up a basketball at 5 years old, and Roosevelt Park, which will soon be home to Butler's "Dream Court," a full high school-sized basketball court.
Racine Police Chief Art Howell, who spoke in favor of the street renaming, talked of the significance the Bryant Center had for Butler as he was growing up in the '90s, when Racine had one of the highest per-capita murder rates in the region.
"It gave him a refuge from the streets," said Howell.
At Tuesday's meeting of the Public Safety and Licensing Committee, 12th District Alderman Henry Perez said he's tried to change the names of city streets in the past and found it was challenging to pull off.
"What makes this case different?" he asked.
"They didn't have Mollie Jones," said Mason, noting how Jones has gone door to door in the affected area to get residents and business owners to sign on to the proposal.
The Public Safety and Licensing Committee on Tuesday unanimously voted to back the proposal and sent it on to the City Council with a recommendation to approve the name change.
Butler's legacy in Racine
During his 16 years in the NBA, Butler donated time and money generously to City of Racine and Racine Police Department initiatives such as the Cops 'N' Kids reading program and the Racine Police Pals Association.
"I watched him grow from a young person predominantly interested in sports, to a philanthropist interested in contributing to our community," said Howell. "As we try to develop disadvantaged young people, I cannot think of a better person to hold up as an example."
The 'Dream Court'
Last week, Butler announced the donation of the court for Roosevelt Park in partnership with the Nancy Lieberman Charities. The court is scheduled to be unveiled at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, during the Bryant Center’s Juneteenth Day celebration.
Aside from unveiling the court at the Juneteenth Day celebration, Butler is scheduled to conduct a free basketball clinic.
A preliminary schedule of Juneteenth Day activities includes:
- 9 a.m. — Caron Butler basketball clinic
- 11 a.m. — Wellness clinic with Dr. Keita Joy
- Noon — Basketball games and Children’s Corner begin
- Noon — Gospel Explosion begins with choirs from across the city
- 3 p.m. — Dream Court ribbon cutting
- 4 p.m. — Hip Hop performances begin
- 5:30 p.m. — R&B performances begin
