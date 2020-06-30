Secret Weidner v. Racine case continues through court, could be resolved in October

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — The open-records case involving former Racine alderman Sandy Weidner is continuing to make its way through court, albeit now in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Chad G. Kerkman with Weidner's attorney Mark Hinkston and attorney Michael Cohen, representing the City of Racine, set a briefing and hearing schedule for the remainder of the case that could see the case resolved by early October.

In the first hearing since the Wisconsin Court of Appeals' decision on the case, the attorney representing the city, Michael Cohen, asked to be able to give a Powerpoint presentation on the communications involved and the city's argument that they fall under attorney-client privilege.

He said he plans to also file a motion for the Powerpoint and the presentation to be sealed. Kerkman set a deadline for July 7 to submit the Powerpoint to the court and to give a presentation to all parties involved by Aug. 3.

After giving time for Hinkston to respond and then Cohen to respond to Hinkston's response, a hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Oct. 7, when Kerkman plans to issue a decision in the case.

Revolving judges