Kids take turns kicking a soccer ball in November 2021 inside the Racine Family YMCA-Sealed Air Branch in Mount Pleasant during the first Racine County Youth Sports Expo. The second expo is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Scott Williams
Patrons enter a gymnasium in November 2021 inside the Racine Family YMCA-Sealed Air Branch in Mount Pleasant for the inaugural Racine County Youth Sports Expo. The second expo is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
According to Goetz, the county and other area organizations intend to host the expo every year going forward.
Other expo partners include Racine County, Racine Family YMCA, Racine Unified School District, the Village of Mount Pleasant, the City of Racine and the Village of Sturtevant.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave is thrilled to host the expo.
The event “embodies our commitment to promoting health, teamwork, and the joy of sports among our youth,” Delagrave said in a news release. “This expo is not just about playing games; it’s about creating a winning future for our young people — because when kids thrive, so does our county.”
The youth sports expo, which will mainly take place inside the YMCA, coincides with the Racine Family YMCA’s End of Summer Bash from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The bash, which will mainly take place outside the YMCA, features bounce houses, food trucks, face painting and live music.
