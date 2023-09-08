MOUNT PLEASANT—The second Racine County Youth Sports Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Image Management Family YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive.

The event, which is free to attend, aims to highlight the importance of a healthy, active lifestyle and encourage a love of athletics at an early age.

There will be a variety of sports for kids to try, including basketball, soccer, wrestling and gymnastics.

There also will be about 26 organizations with booths at the expo, according to Andrew Goetz, Racine County communications director.

The first Racine County Youth Sports Expo took place in 2021.

According to Goetz, the county and other area organizations intend to host the expo every year going forward.

Other expo partners include Racine County, Racine Family YMCA, Racine Unified School District, the Village of Mount Pleasant, the City of Racine and the Village of Sturtevant.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave is thrilled to host the expo.

The event “embodies our commitment to promoting health, teamwork, and the joy of sports among our youth,” Delagrave said in a news release. “This expo is not just about playing games; it’s about creating a winning future for our young people — because when kids thrive, so does our county.”

The youth sports expo, which will mainly take place inside the YMCA, coincides with the Racine Family YMCA’s End of Summer Bash from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The bash, which will mainly take place outside the YMCA, features bounce houses, food trucks, face painting and live music.

