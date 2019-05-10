YORKVILLE — The village's second public involvement meeting for its Interstate 94 corridor master plan and 2050 comprehensive plan is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave. (Highway 20).
After a March meeting revealed that Yorkville residents overwhelming want future development to stay near GrandView Business Park, Milwaukee-based firm Short Elliott Hendrickson will again invite local opinions to help shape the village's future visioning.
The meeting is set to cover three main areas: revising the future land use map with areas planned for commercial and industrial development, the existing land use map and any related revisions and visual preferences for the design of future development.
Village leaders and SEH staff will be on-hand to answer questions.
Residents with advance questions can contact Darren Fortney, SEH project manager, at 608-620-6191 or Village Clerk Michael McKinney at 262-878-2123 or michael@villageofyorkville.com.
