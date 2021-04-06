Second time's the charm | Longtime Union Grove Pres. Aimone ousted by Wicklund, a 2-time challenger

UNION GROVE — Longtime Union Grove Village President Mike Aimone was ousted on Tuesday by Steve Wicklund who garnered 463 votes to Aimone's 391.
Wicklund lost by just 40 votes in his first challenge to Aimone for the position in the 2019 election.
"I’m feeling really good," Wicklund said. "I’m really looking forward to getting started. I’m just really shocked and appreciative of all the support from the community."
Wicklund added that he's appreciative of all of Aimone's work as Village Board President over the years. Aimone had been served as board president for the past 14 years and had been a village trustee for the three years prior to that.
"I’m really proud to have served our community over the past 17 years," Aimone said. "I'm confident that we set the table for the future for business attraction and quality of life for the citizens of Union Grove."
Aimone said he wishes the Village Board the best as they lead the community and is grateful for all of Union Grove's past support.
"I'm very proud of everything we accomplished and how far village has come," Aimone said.
Other races
In the race for Union Grove Village Board Trustee 1, Patrick Brinkman won over Eugene Faust 508 votes to 229.
"I think this is a good change for the village," Brinkman said. "There’s a lot of new board members. I think we have similar ideas about what we want to see changed in the village."
Brinkman added that he's thankful to all the voters who cast their votes in the election.
"They are the people that made the difference," Brinkman said.
In the race for Union Grove Village Trustee 5, Jennifer Ditscheit won with 606 votes to opponent Kristine Faust's 175.
"I'm very humbled since this is my first attempt at public office," Ditscheit said. "I feel it’s really important to give back to the community.
Ditscheit added that she has a lot of respect for her opponent.
Eugene Faust and Kristine Faust could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday night.
Janice Winget, who ran unopposed for the Trustee 3 position, received 662 votes.