Second Racine school going virtual "due to a staff shortage"

RACINE — First Janes now Jerstad.

Two Racine Unified schools are now switching to remote-only learning due to ongoing staff shortages linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After one day of in-person school in 2022 on Wednesday, Janes Elementary, 1425 N. Wisconsin St., went virtual.

Now, starting Friday (Jan. 6) through at least Wednesday (Jan. 12), Jerstad-Agerholm K-8, 3601 Lasalle St., will be virtual. Racine Unified announced the change after school Thursday.

Students are advised to log onto Google Classroom at their respective school's typical start time, through which teachers are to provide remote instruction.

Lunches can also be picked up at the district’s Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Those districts went virtual to allow more time between holiday family gatherings and bringing students back into crowded schools. Both Racine Unified and Kenosha Unified School District considered postponing their returns, but the districts' respective boards voted to return in-person, despite the protestations of their respective union leaders.

RUSD was originally scheduled to return Monday, but returned Wednesday instead due to COVID concerns.

