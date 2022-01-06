 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second Racine school going virtual "due to a staff shortage"

'The Guardian' reports the Omicron variant has caused pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations to rise across the United States. As of January 2, the country averaged 672 child hospitalizations each day. Health officials say case counts more than doubled from the previous week.

RACINE — First Janes now Jerstad.

Two Racine Unified schools are now switching to remote-only learning due to ongoing staff shortages linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After one day of in-person school in 2022 on Wednesday, Janes Elementary, 1425 N. Wisconsin St., went virtual.

Now, starting Friday (Jan. 6) through at least Wednesday (Jan. 12), Jerstad-Agerholm K-8, 3601 Lasalle St., will be virtual. Racine Unified announced the change after school Thursday.

Students are advised to log onto Google Classroom at their respective school's typical start time, through which teachers are to provide remote instruction. 

Lunches can also be picked up at the district’s Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Questions

Milwaukee and Madison public schools have been virtual throughout 2022, although Madison students are due to resume classes Jan. 10 on their revised schedule. Milwaukee Public Schools' board met late into Thursday night regarding when to return to schools; the district's superintendent has recommended bringing students back Jan. 18.

Those districts went virtual to allow more time between holiday family gatherings and bringing students back into crowded schools. Both Racine Unified and Kenosha Unified School District considered postponing their returns, but the districts' respective boards voted to return in-person, despite the protestations of their respective union leaders.

RUSD was originally scheduled to return Monday, but returned Wednesday instead due to COVID concerns.

COVID-19 case rates have never been higher in Wisconsin, and hospitals are reporting being fuller than ever. Deaths are on the rise too.

