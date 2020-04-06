Second death reported in Racine County, 2,440 cases confirmed in the state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — A second person has died in Racine County from COVID-19, the state reported on Monday.

No additional information on the individual has been released.

Across the state, nine more people had died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, for a total of 77 people. Racine County’s total number of confirmed cases is at 57.

According to new data, there are a total of 2,440 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 173 from Sunday.

Monday marked the 12th consecutive day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by at least 100.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, 668 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 27% of the total confirmed cases.

Elsewhere in the area, according to the DHS, the reported totals are: 104 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 20 in Walworth County; 160 in Waukesha County and 1,256 in Milwaukee County.

