Second death reported in Racine County, 2,440 cases confirmed in the state

RACINE COUNTY — A second person has died in Racine County from COVID-19, the state reported on Monday.
No additional information on the individual has been released.
Across the state, nine more people had died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, for a total of 77 people. Racine County’s total number of confirmed cases is at 57.
According to new data, there are a total of 2,440 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 173 from Sunday.
Monday marked the 12th consecutive day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by at least 100.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, 668 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 27% of the total confirmed cases.
Elsewhere in the area, according to the DHS, the reported totals are: 104 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 20 in Walworth County; 160 in Waukesha County and 1,256 in Milwaukee County.
Flashin First Friday
A sign on nurse Melisa Palacios' car during the Flashin' First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring Street in Racine, on Friday evening.
Gregory Shaver, for the Journal Times
Flashin First Friday
Adrienne Cramer tapes a sign to her car before the start the Flashin First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring Street in Racine, on Friday evening, April 3, 2020, as members of the Racine community show their support and appreciation for the frontline caregivers at hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. The event, who was organized by nurse Melisa Palacios, was a way for the community to support the doctors, nurses, and associates inside, who show up each day to care for their patients, during this pandemic. According to a Racine Police Officer, fifty cars were expected by Palacios, but he estimated over 1,200 cars full of people drove through the parking lot.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
