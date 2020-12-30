Second COVID-19 outbreak reported in Veterans Home at Union Grove two days after vaccinations began

“Even though we have started vaccinations at our Home, please do not let your guard down. A vaccine does not replace the need to continue other actions to stop the spread and keep ourselves healthy. This is especially true while we are administering the vaccine, as it will take many months to provide the vaccine to everyone who needs it. Please continue to take precautions, for yourselves and others,” Commandant Erin Johnston wrote in an email addressed to “Union Grove Members, Friends, and Family.”

The first outbreak

During the first breakout in August, 56 cases of COVID-19 were linked to the Veterans Home at Union Grove — half among staff, the other half among residents. With the diminished workforce, the home accepted help from 13 federal Veterans Affairs employees to fill in the gaps since more than two-dozen staff members were unable to work.

Of the 10 who died, nine were veterans; the 10th was a family member of a vet. Five of the 10 who died were not on hospice care prior to contracting COVID.