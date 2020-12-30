Second COVID-19 outbreak reported in Veterans Home at Union Grove two days after vaccinations began

DOVER — A second COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at the Veterans Home at Union Grove, with 11 residents and six employees of the long-term skilled nursing facility testing positive.
In August an outbreak there was linked to the deaths of 10 residents.
Prior to Monday, two residents and four employees had tested positive, meaning 11 of the active cases were confirmed in the last 48 hours.
Vaccinations underway
The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed the outbreak in a notice Wednesday evening, in which it also confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination began to be administered in the home on Monday.
Vaccinations at long-term skilled nursing facilities (i.e. nursing homes) started Monday at several locations statewide, two weeks after Wisconsin's first frontline health care workers were vaccinated.
Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which were approved for emergency use by the FDA, require two doses administered weeks apart to be considered effective in preventing illness from the novel coronavirus. The vaccinations administered Monday would have been the first of those two doses.
“Even though we have started vaccinations at our Home, please do not let your guard down. A vaccine does not replace the need to continue other actions to stop the spread and keep ourselves healthy. This is especially true while we are administering the vaccine, as it will take many months to provide the vaccine to everyone who needs it. Please continue to take precautions, for yourselves and others,” Commandant Erin Johnston wrote in an email addressed to “Union Grove Members, Friends, and Family.”
The first outbreak
During the first breakout in August, 56 cases of COVID-19 were linked to the Veterans Home at Union Grove — half among staff, the other half among residents. With the diminished workforce, the home accepted help from 13 federal Veterans Affairs employees to fill in the gaps since more than two-dozen staff members were unable to work.
Of the 10 who died, nine were veterans; the 10th was a family member of a vet. Five of the 10 who died were not on hospice care prior to contracting COVID.
That breakout was considered to be finished by the beginning of September, with no employees or residents testing positive.
The nursing home is one of three state-run facilities in Wisconsin open to military veterans and their family members in need of long-term skilled nursing and/or hospice care.