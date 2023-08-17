RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild hosts auditions on Monday and Tuesday for its upcoming production of “Seasonal Allergies.”

Auditions start at 7 p.m. Aug. 21-22 at the theater, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

The comedy takes place “at the cusp of the holiday trifecta of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve” and features a “big, crazy family.”

It’s also “a play packed with personalities that will warm the heart, clear the sinuses and tickle the funny bone,” Theatre Guild officials said.

Roles are available for three women and three men, ages 20s to 50s, and one child, age 10 to 13. More information about role requirements can be found at racinetheatre.org/audition/. Individuals of all ethnicities, backgrounds and levels of experience are invited to audition. Cast and crew members are not required to be vaccinated; however, vaccinations are encouraged.

Director Adrianna Jones hosts the auditions, which consist of a cold reading of the script. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned.

“Seasonal Allergies” will begin rehearsal in September and be performed weekends, Oct. 27 through Nov. 12. For more information, go to racinetheatre.org or contact the Box Office at 262-633-4218.