RACINE — Blanca Webers wants to honor Racine County’s World War II veterans while there are some still alive.
In 2012, Webers accompanied her father, Pablo Amaya, when he went on an Honor Flight. The Honor Flight Network is a nonprofit that has transported more than 150,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the war memorials there, honoring and allowing them to reflect on their service.
Inspired by the trip, Blanca and her husband, Tom Webers, organized and sponsored their first float honoring Racine County’s World War II veterans in the 2013 Fourth Fest parade. They found about a dozen veterans, including Blanca’s father, who were physically able to ride the float through the parade.
“All you have to do is look at the smiles on their faces as the’re riding through the parade and see what they feel when people recognize what they’ve done for our country,” said Blanca.
A proud tradition
The float is scheduled to return for Thursday’s parade. It will be decked out in red, white and blue and the veterans will be given American flags to wave to the crowd. Many of them will wear their medals and Honor Flight jackets. Blanca said one man who was in the Navy will wear his Navy cap.
After the parade, they’ll treat the group to a meal at a local restaurant. When she and Tom still owned and operated Casablanca at 320 Main St., that was easy to do. The two sold their business in October, so this year they have partnered with the Harborlight Yacht Club, 559 State St., for the post-parade meal.
Their former Casablanca patrons are still involved with the float: Blanca said they’ve got a loyal group that helps decorate the float, transport the veterans and bake desserts for them. Blanca said the same man every year insists on driving the float.
“He refuses to give up his post,” she laughs.
This year, they’re also putting the call out to see if there are any more World War II veterans in Racine County; over the years, their group has dwindled from a dozen to five veterans who can participate. They try to have their float as early in the lineup as possible to reduce the amount of time they have to spend on the float, but for some veterans, it’s too long.
“I know there’s more out there, but they’re incapable of riding on the float,” she said.
Qualifying veterans or their family members are asked to contact Webers at 262-939-4664 for more information and to make arrangements.
Blanca’s father had a health scare but still plans on riding the float this year. At 96 years old, he’s the oldest of the group; the youngest is 91. Every year, they have someone riding with them in case someone needs help or medical attention.
“I don’t know how much longer I’ll be doing this with World War II veterans,” said Blanca.
When the World War II veterans are no longer around or able to ride the float, Webers plans to start honoring the Korean War veterans, then the Vietnam veterans and so on.
“As long as I can honor these heroes, I will,” Blanca said.
