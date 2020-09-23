Search ongoing for missing Mount Pleasant teen

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The search was still ongoing as of Wednesday for a Mount Pleasant teen reported missing on Tuesday according to Capt. David Stroupe of the Mount Pleasant Police Department, which is leading the investigation.

“The Mount Pleasant Police Department was dispatched to the 2700 block of Ole Davidson Road (Highway 31) for a report of a missing 18-year-old male, Casey Shaw,” Stroupe said, reporting that Shaw, weighing 115 pounds and measuring 5-feet, 9-inches inches in height, was last seen wearing black shorts and a black T-shirt.

“The investigation led officers to the area of Augusta Street and Michigan Boulevard in the City of Racine, where the missing person’s vehicle was located. With the assistance of the Racine Police Department, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Coast Guard, an extensive and exhaustive search of the area was conducted.”

Stroupe said Shaw had not been located as of Wednesday afternoon and the investigation into his disappearance is ongoing.

Those who might have seen Shaw or know of his whereabouts are asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454.

