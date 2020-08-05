Search on at Modine for new President and CEO, Burke has stepped down

“I am honored to have served as Modine’s President and Chief Executive Officer,” Burke said in a news release. “I would like to thank the entire Modine team. It has been a privilege to work with all the Modine employees for the past fifteen years. I believe we have done tremendous work together, including transforming the business to be a more diversified thermal management solutions provider. Modine has a bright future and I look forward to seeing its continued success.”

Burke thanked for "historical leadership"

Marsha Williams, Lead Director of Modine’s Board of Directors, thanked Burke for his “historical leadership” of the company and the “indelible mark” he made “on Modine’s rich history of innovation.”

“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Tom for his more than 15 years of service with Modine and his more than 12 years as our President and CEO,” Williams said. “Tom accepted the CEO position in the midst of the 2008-09 financial crisis and acted with a sense of urgency to fortify Modine’s operations and ensure that the company weathered the economic downturn.