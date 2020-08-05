Search on at Modine for new President and CEO, Burke has stepped down

RACINE — Racine-based Modine Manufacturing Co. announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has launched a search for a new President and CEO. Effective immediately, Modine President and CEO Thomas A. Burke has stepped down from both positions, as well as his membership on the company’s Board of Directors.
Modine Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer Michael B. “Mick” Lucareli has been named by the board to serve as the company’s interim president and CEO, effective immediately.
Lucareli, who joined Modine in August 1999, has held a variety of leadership roles during his ongoing tenure with the company, being named vice president of finance and CFO in July 2010. Prior to joining Modine, Lucareli was director of research at Alpha Investments Group and served as securities analyst and portfolio manager at Associated Investment Management Group.
A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Lucareli earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Loyola University in Chicago.
Burke will remain with the company in a senior advisory roll until Aug. 28 to ensure a smooth management transition at NYSE-listed Modine, a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions. With fiscal 2020 revenues of $2 billion, Modine has global operations in North and South America, Europe and Asia.
“I am honored to have served as Modine’s President and Chief Executive Officer,” Burke said in a news release. “I would like to thank the entire Modine team. It has been a privilege to work with all the Modine employees for the past fifteen years. I believe we have done tremendous work together, including transforming the business to be a more diversified thermal management solutions provider. Modine has a bright future and I look forward to seeing its continued success.”
Burke thanked for "historical leadership"
Marsha Williams, Lead Director of Modine’s Board of Directors, thanked Burke for his “historical leadership” of the company and the “indelible mark” he made “on Modine’s rich history of innovation.”
“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Tom for his more than 15 years of service with Modine and his more than 12 years as our President and CEO,” Williams said. “Tom accepted the CEO position in the midst of the 2008-09 financial crisis and acted with a sense of urgency to fortify Modine’s operations and ensure that the company weathered the economic downturn.
It continued, "In 2015, Tom launched our transformational ‘Strengthen, Diversify and Grow’ (SDG) strategy. That platform gained Modine a foothold in new, growing markets and resulted in the acquisition of Luvata HTS in 2016. The addition of Luvata’s industrial-based portfolio of products significantly diversified our technological capabilities and customer mix, while making Modine a global leader in coils and coatings. Lastly, Tom has been instrumental in leading Modine through the COVID-19 crisis and has positioned the business to emerge stronger.”
Added Lucareli, “I would also like to thank Tom for his mentorship and leadership over the 15 years I have worked with him at Modine. I strongly believe in the future of Modine and its vision of being a stronger, more diversified thermal management company. I remain committed to this strategy and am honored to lead this effort during the current transition period.”
Pivotal time at Modine
The leadership changes at Modine, 1500 DeKoven Ave., come at a pivotal time for the company, as Modine completes the divestiture of its longstanding automotive thermal solutions business, pioneered in Racine by prolific inventor Arthur B. Modine (1885-1981), who founded the company in 1916.
“As Modine works to complete the divestiture of its legacy automotive business and further pivots toward its long-term vision to become a true industrial thermal management solutions provider, we have reached a natural inflection point,” William explained.
“Now is the right time to find a new leader that can drive our industrial transformation strategy, while accelerating the company’s future growth. A global search is underway to help us find that leader. The Board has extreme confidence that Mick and our experienced leadership team will continue to execute against our strategic vision until that leader is in place.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.