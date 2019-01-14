CALEDONIA — Despite encountering nauseated people, staff in hazmat suits, and more hand sanitizer than they’d ever seen, a Caledonia couple hasn’t been scared off from cruising after their most recent trip was cut short.
Marty Biland and her husband embarked on their 20th cruise together on Jan. 6. It was supposed to be a seven-day voyage on Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas cruise ship, with stops in Jamaica, Mexico and an island off the coast of Haiti.
But two days into the trip, the Jamaican government didn’t let any cruisers disembark because hundreds of guests had come down with a norovirus — a gastrointestinal virus that causes nausea, diarrhea and fever that spreads through food, water and contact with a sick person.
Noroviruses are among the most common types of illnesses to break out on cruise ships. Twice during December 2017, for example, two Royal Caribbean cruiseliners faced outbreaks.
The Bilands' voyage ended up returning to port one day early, with the $1.4 billion, 16-dock ship docking in Florida on Saturday after skipping a stop in Cozumel, Mexico.
“I doubt if they (in Cozumel) even wanted us to dock,” Biland said, even though she and the rest of her group never got sick.
A Royal Caribbean spokesman told The Associated Press: "We think the right thing to do is get everyone home early rather than have guests worry about their health."
The spokesman added that coming back early afforded more time for Oasis of the Seas to be cleansed before disembarking again the next day.
6,000 refunds
The biggest surprise the passengers received, on top of the norovirus, was Royal Caribbean promising to fully refund the costs of all the passengers’ trips in addition to $200-$400 provided for new flights or hotel stays.
“That’s pretty unprecedented. I don’t think a lot of cruise ships would do that,” Biland said.
Oasis of the Seas can hold 6,285 passengers. It was the largest cruise ship in the world when it was launched in 2009.
The Caledonia couple made the most of the extra day in Florida. The Bilands stopped at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT theme park before flying back to Milwaukee from Orlando on Sunday.
Despite reports of nearly 500 sick passengers and staff, Biland only had good things to say about Royal Caribbean.
“We love cruising. We just love it … you wake up and the next morning you’re in another country,” Biland said. “The captain was very good about keeping us informed … the entertainment still went on in the evenings. The food was wonderful.”
Not everyone was as happy as Biland, however.
One man told an Orlando TV station: “To be honest, for the last four days, we've kind of felt like caged dogs.”
‘Epic adventure’
Before embarking, Biland, her husband and another Racine-area couple they traveled with had been calling the trip “our epic adventure.” It was a memorable adventure to be sure, just maybe not in the manner they expected.
People started getting sick one day after the trip started, Biland said.
“By Tuesday evening (the third night), we noticed so much cleaning they were doing. It concerned me,” Biland said. “I told (my husband), ‘Something is up.’ ”
The next night, a friend of Biland’s said she had observed staff wearing hazmat suits while spraying down hallways with a cleaning foam at 2 a.m.
Near the end of the week, it seemed like every handrail was being wiped down every 15 minutes, Biland added, and every store and restaurant insisted guests use hand sanitizer whenever they entered or left.
“There was a massive amount of Purell around,” Biland laughed.
By Thursday, the number of sick people had climbed to more than 400 people, Biland said.
“They didn’t want you going to the doctor’s office. You were supposed to call the doctor’s office and they would come to you,” Biland said of quarantined for sick groups.
However, rooms with sick people were offered free room service and unlimited movies to pass the time while they were cooped up.
Biland thinks the total number of sick may be under reported, since she said she spoke with several people who didn't tell the ship's doctor they had become ill.
“Anytime you get sick on a ship, you need to report it,” she said. “You have got to be truthful with them.”
Cats serving breakfast
Many staff members became sick too, but workers were needed to keep the trip going as planned. To make up for the difference, Biland said that some workers had their jobs repurposed or were put on double duty.
One night, the Caledonia group saw the musical “Cats” on the boat. The next morning, they were served breakfast by some of the actors, Biland said.
Media reports from Florida said that Oasis of the Seas was back in the Atlantic, filled with all new passengers, one day after the Bilands disembarked. No reports of widespread illness have arisen from the current voyage.
