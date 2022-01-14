SE Wisconsin to avoid 'Saskatchewan screamer;' heavy snow elsewhere slows travel, closes schools

MINNEAPOLIS — The track of a big storm system that will hit hard from the upper Midwest to the South and up the East Coast has shifted slightly east, meaning more snow for western Wisconsin, according to forecasters. But Racine County and the rest of southeast Wisconsin are expected to only receive light snowfall.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Stumpf said southwestern Wisconsin will see snow totals below 2 inches, while other areas will see a trace to an inch. Along Lake Michigan in eastern Wisconsin, persistent northeasterly winds will result in a band of light lake effect snow that may push back out over the lake for a period of time.

Heavy snow spread Friday across a large swath of the Midwest, where travel conditions deteriorated and scores of schools closed or moved to online instruction.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of Minnesota, the Dakotas, Iowa and Illinois, where forecasters were expecting up to 10 inches of fresh snow.

The ‘Saskatchewan screamer’ storm could leave up to foot of snow across six states, with snowfall rates hitting 1 to 3 inches per hour, AccuWeather said.

"A Saskatchewan screamer is similar to an Alberta clipper, except that it forms in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan," AccuWeather meteorologist Jessica Storm said.

La Crosse could 1 to 2 inches Friday and less than a half-inch Friday night, the Weather Service said.

Dubuque, Iowa on the Mississippi River along far southwest Wisconsin is under a winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday, with 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

A winter storm warning is in effect west of a line from Independence, through Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Burlington in Iowa and Carthage, Illinois, with snow totals of 4 to 8 inches common over portions of eastern Iowa, northeast Missouri, and far west central Illinois. Double-digit totals are possible toward central Iowa.

"This snow will combine with gusty winds to produce slippery, snow covered roads and significantly reduced visibility," the Weather Service said on Twitter. "Travel will likely become hazardous to dangerous at times."

The fast-moving storm may make travel difficult across parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest into the Mid-Mississippi Valley through Saturday morning, forecasters said.

Several southern states along with portions of the Northeast were bracing for the possibility of snow and ice over the weekend.

In the Midwest, Southwest Airlines warned of possible flight cancellations, diversions and delays Friday and Saturday at airports in St. Louis, the Twin Cities, Kansas, Des Moines, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska.

"The duration of snowfall is likely to be from 14 to 20 hours in most locations which should allow for widespread accumulation of over 4 inches and some locations exceeding 8 or more inches," the weather service in Des Moines said.

Motorists traveling on Interstate 94 near Bismarck and Mandan, North Dakota reported that the road had packed ice and snow, with driving speeds Friday morning down to about 45 mph or slower.

