Scrambling to save Burlington Cemetery's chapel

“It’s on the rough side,” said Gill. “But she’s not hopeless.”

A lot of the woodwork needs to be replaced. The stones need to be sand-blasted. The windows are boarded up and covered with wire nets to protect them from vandals, including a large arched window over a set of double-doors. Gill would like to see that one in particular replaced with stained glass.

“As long as we’re dreaming,” she said.

Gill would like to see the chapel used the way it was intended, as a site for the final graveside services. She recounted how someone told her how disturbing it was to see the chapel’s gaping hole when going to visit a grave site.

Gill and the cemetery association have been reaching out to any and all funding sources they know of seeking donations or grants for the project. So far, they haven’t had much luck, though they have support from local contractors, such as Peter Scherrer of PSG and Bob Riggs Construction, which have offered to donate some of their services if the association can come up with the rest.

“With all of it, we might be able to pull it together,” said Gill. “We’re hoping, because I think it’s worth saving.”