Scrambling to save Burlington Cemetery's chapel

BURLINGTON — One of the victims of an infamous local embezzlement case from the 1990s is literally falling apart.
Twenty-eight years after Mary Norene Lois pleaded guilty to embezzling $185,000 from the Burlington Cemetery Association, the small chapel at Burlington Cemetery, 701 Browns Lake Drive, hasn’t been repaired in almost 15 to 20 years. The last time was through a donation of the Burlington Rotary Club.
Bev Gill, a former city clerk and member of the cemetery association, is desperately trying to raise funds for its repair.
“Because of the embezzlement, there was no money to take of (the chapel). It’s been deteriorating,” said Gill. “It’s another victim of an embezzlement.”
Gill had hoped the association could apply for grants through a program administered by Racine County Economic Development Corp. But, at last week’s Burlington City Council meeting, Carolyn Engel from RCEDC recommended tying funds to job creation, which would disqualify the chapel project.
“They pulled the rug out from underneath us,” said Gill.
‘As long as we’re dreaming’
The inside of the chapel, which was completed in 1921, can’t be much more than 14 feet by 24 feet, with two arched colonnades on the northern and southern walls. The chapel is an example of Richardson Romanesque architecture, which according to its listing on the state and national registry of historic places, includes elements such as “its solid volume and simple form, its weighty mass and rough-faced masonry construction, and its use of the round arch and gabled parapets.
“The influence of the Gothic Revival style is also evident in its buttress-like pilasters and the use of the Tudor arch,” the entry reads.
Another unique feature of the structure is its green Ludowici roof tile from Chicago, which will be preserved when work begins on the roof this spring.
The cemetery association has set aside $5,500 for the roof and has commissioned Renaissance Roofing of Rockford, Illinois for the project. First the tiles will need to be removed and then the roofers will have a better sense of the condition of the roof itself. At this point, all they know is that it’s not good.
You have free articles remaining.
Inside the chapel, water marks run down the walls and a pile of snow sits in a corner illuminated by sunlight coming in from the very visible hole in the roof just above it.
“You shouldn’t have to shovel the inside of a building to get rid of the snow,” said Gill.
Jim Schaal, the cemetery’s sexton, said that in addition to rain and snow animals such as raccoons have been getting into the building.
Renaissance will remove any temporary repair work, assess the condition of the roof and then seal the roof to protect the interior from any further damage from precipitation. With the ceiling at least sealed off, the association can start on other projects. But to fully restore the building to full working order could cost up to $120,000.
“It’s on the rough side,” said Gill. “But she’s not hopeless.”
A lot of the woodwork needs to be replaced. The stones need to be sand-blasted. The windows are boarded up and covered with wire nets to protect them from vandals, including a large arched window over a set of double-doors. Gill would like to see that one in particular replaced with stained glass.
“As long as we’re dreaming,” she said.
Gill would like to see the chapel used the way it was intended, as a site for the final graveside services. She recounted how someone told her how disturbing it was to see the chapel’s gaping hole when going to visit a grave site.
Gill and the cemetery association have been reaching out to any and all funding sources they know of seeking donations or grants for the project. So far, they haven’t had much luck, though they have support from local contractors, such as Peter Scherrer of PSG and Bob Riggs Construction, which have offered to donate some of their services if the association can come up with the rest.
“With all of it, we might be able to pull it together,” said Gill. “We’re hoping, because I think it’s worth saving.”
On Feb. 3, 1992, U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller sentenced Lois to 18 months in prison for the embezzlement. She was accused of embezzling the Cemetery Association funds between November 1985 and March 1990, while she was a vice president at Bank One in Elkhorn.
The Burlington Cemetery Association is a registered 501©(13). For more information on the association or to make a donation, go online to burlingtoncemeterywi.com.