RACINE — In letters made public by SC Johnson, company Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson has accused Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter of misappropriating SCJ’s tagline “A family company” in that state’s civil opioid lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson and opioid manufacturers.
Johnson has threatened to sue Hunter unless he retracts those statements, saying they create confusion in the public eye between the two companies with Johnson in their names.
Monday, J&J was ordered to pay the State of Oklahoma $572 million for its alleged role in that state’s opioid epidemic. The company denies culpability and plans to appeal the verdict.
In the state’s case against J&J, Hunter has reportedly ironically referred to that company as “a family company,” the tagline Racine-based SCJ has used for decades.
SCJ released a statement on the matter on Monday and letters from Johnson to Hunter on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday’s letter from Johnson to Hunter reads:
“Attorney General Hunter,
“I am writing to demand that you retract your statements that have appeared in both national and local media citing the SC Johnson tagline, “A Family Company.” If you do not, we will have no choice but to bring suit.
“This is a very difficult letter to write because the opioid crisis is such a terrible tragedy which has devastated many families. I can’t possibly imagine what it’s like for those families who have lost family members, and it is so important that this crisis be solved. While this issue on which I am writing pales in comparison, under the circumstance, I feel compelled to stand up for the 13,000 hardworking people of SC Johnson.
“I have written to you on several occasions 'A Family Company' is the tagline of SC Johnson, not Johnson & Johnson. When you first used our tagline in May, and we reached out to your office, the Counsel for the State offered to make it clear on the record that SC Johnson is not associated with Johnson & Johnson in any manner.
“We even contacted your office yesterday, as a further reminder to avoid using our tagline, which would cause people to believe SC Johnson is involved in this suit. Yet it was shocking and quite frankly outrageous, that you still went on national television, again propagating this misinformation. There was simply no reason for that.
“You said yesterday that Johnson & Johnson’s actions were ‘inconsistent with all of the grand statements that they [Johnson & Johnson] make about being a family company…’ However, we can find no occasions where Johnson & Johnson has ever referred to themselves as a family company. I can only conclude that these theatrics are in the service of personal political advantage.
“Respectfully, Fisk Johnson”
In response to Tuesday’s letter from Johnson, Alex Gerszewski, Hunter’s communications director, issued this statement: “To be abundantly clear, we in no way meant for anyone to confuse SC Johnson with Johnson & Johnson. It is regrettable if someone did.
“The reference to Johnson & Johnson as ‘a family company’ comes from the way it tries to appear to the public. Our trial, in part, was about unmasking this company for what it was found guilty of on Monday, being the kingpin behind the deadliest man made epidemic in our nation’s history.”
Johnson’s latest letter
Fisk Johnson followed up Tuesday’s letter to Hunter, in which he threatened to sue, with another one on Wednesday, also publicly released. The letter follows:
“Attorney General Hunter,
“It is regrettable that I find I need to write to you again today.
“All I'm after is the simple truth.
“The statement from your spokesperson last night continues to claim that Johnson & Johnson refers to itself as a family company. And, you referenced the "grand statements" that Johnson & Johnson makes about being a family company.
“Yet we can find absolutely no evidence that Johnson & Johnson have made any statement about being a family company.
“We ask you to send us the proof or, as we have asked multiple times, you need affirmatively commit to us to stop referencing Johnson & Johnson as a family company. Or, as I have said before, we will be forced to take further action.
“Fisk Johnson”
The Journal Times will update this story if any additional information emerges.
It is very important that SCJ defends their intellectual property. I hope they follow through. In my opinion, this opens up the door for anti-2A groups to go after gun manufacturers. Same legal theory. I also hope J&J wins on appeal, assuming they will appeal. J&J did not dispense, prescribe or force the consumption of their product.
This is just too good. The sue-er becomes the sue-ee.
Why does SCJ even care about that slogan? “A family company” has been removed from their commercials for some time now
Very careless of the Oklahoma Attorney General. Hopefully SC Johnson will be able to prevail in clearing this mess up.
