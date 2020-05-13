SCJ offers three online family education courses online

RACINE — With schools being closed because of COVID-19 since mid-March, SC Johnson has taken its Kaleidoscope Education Series online to bring a few STEM-focused programs to students in the area.
Every school year, approximately 40,000 students from southeastern Wisconsin attend KES programs at the Golden Rondelle, 1525 Howe St. Although the online series is not the same as a live program or field trip to the Golden Rondelle, these fun, educational programs are available online for the family to enjoy.
There are three videos online to try:
The Paper Airplane Guy:
- World record holder John Collins uses paper airplanes to demonstrate aerodynamic principles in this science program for the whole family. Two lessons are available online.
Magic … Or Science!:
- Chicago magician Scott Green provides the audience a series of demonstrations and explains the principle behind each science “trick.”
The site is live now and is set to remain up through June 15. To view the videos, go to www.scjohnson.com/KESonline.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.