SCJ headquarters tours resume after a nearly 2-year absence

The globe, one of the iconic SC Johnson monuments, was installed in 1952. Another iconic monument, the SC Johnson & Son smokestack in the background, is no longer in use. For additional photos from the SCJ headquaters tour, go to JournalTimes.com/gallery.
Rachel Kubik
SC Johnson’s newest building is called the Waxbird Commons because it's named after the company’s first plane, the Johnson Waxbird, pictured here inside the building.
Rachel Kubik
Photos and advertisements from American radio comedy series Fibber McGee and Molly decorate a wall in the Waxbird Commons building on the SC Johnson Wax Headquarters campus. The series ran from 1935-1959 and was sponsored by SC Johnson & Son, Inc.
Rachel Kubik
Former loading dock spaces have been converted into private meeting rooms located in the Waxbird Commons building on the SC Johnson Wax Headquarters campus, 1525 Howe St.
RACINE — As more and more public gathering spaces have reopened within the past year, especially last spring and summer when the number of COVID-19 cases was down, some people were left wondering when one of Racine’s biggest tourist attractions, if not the biggest, would open back up.
SC Johnson announced its headquarters tours would be resuming this month after almost two years without them. The first of the resumed public tours was scheduled to take place Saturday.
Available to tour is the newest building, the Waxbird Commons, which opened in July.
“Sporting venues, restaurants, movie theaters and others have welcomed people back in line with CDC and local guidance. After careful consideration, we felt it was time to welcome limited numbers of visitors back to SC Johnson so that we can continue to share the rich history of our family company and iconic Frank Lloyd Wright architecture,” an SC Johnson spokesperson said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor local conditions and adjust, if necessary.”
SCJ paused tours at its global headquarters, 1525 Howe St., in March 2020 when the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against social gatherings.
Dave Blank, former president and CEO of Real Racine who recently retired, said in a November Journal Times report that tourism in Racine County was down in 2020 and was back up in 2021, but there were no international crowds due to SC Johnson being closed to tours.
With the reinstatement of tours, SCJ is implementing precautionary measures that follow guidance from the City of Racine and the CDC.
Tour groups are limited to a maximum of 12 people, and visitors must register at scjohnson.com.
Guests will be required to sign a release confirming they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and they must wear a mask at all times.
Visitors are also required to complete a temperature screening and confirm no symptoms of COVID-19, show a photo ID and wear a visitors’ badge.
Guests won’t be allowed on the tour if they don’t satisfy the requirements or if they have a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 at the time of the visit. Guests also are not to participate in the tour if they have tested positive for COVID-19 during the 14 days prior to the visit and are to contact SC Johnson to reschedule.
