SCJ, Brewers team up: Company to recycle stadium’s used plastic cups into product bottles

“So, instead of having all of those cups hauled off to landfills or taken to some unknown destination, we’re going to turn the cups here in the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium into Scrubbing Bubbles bottles,” Johnson said.

“To my knowledge,” Johnson said later, “this is the very first of its kind in pro sports where a company is directly partnering with the stadium, taking the waste and turning it into one of their products.”

“And,” he said, “as a first-of-a-kind initiative in Major League Baseball, our hope — my hope — is that other stadiums and businesses are going to follow suit and make an even bigger difference in this critical issue.”

Several steps involved

Every fan who drinks a beverage at Miller Park can become a small part of the solution, Schlesinger noted.

After the press conference, Johnson said most people think if they toss their plastic into a recycling container, it gets recycled: “That’s just simply not true — a lot of that ends up in the landfill.”