RACINE — The numbers are in and it appears area families and swimmers dove into the new SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center this past summer in droves.
In its inaugural summer the Aquatic Center had over 41,000 visits, Racine County and Racine Family YMCA officials announced Thursday.
A year ago, the county approved the $6.5 million donation from SC Johnson to build the aquatic center in Pritchard Park.
After a cold start to the summer season, the aquatic center welcomed families and swimmers in June and stayed open until Labor Day.
The Racine Family YMCA, which operates the facility, recorded 41,302 total visits and sold 16,563 day passes and 598 seasonal passes and drew hundreds of participants to water safety-related programs.
Almost 100 children participated in the swim lessons, 245 people participated in the Y’s safety around water program, and the Y’s water exercise class drew an average of 35 people per week.
“The first year of the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center exceeded all of our expectations and cemented Pritchard Park as a destination for Racine County residents,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said. “It’s clear that the generosity of SC Johnson and the Johnson family has provided a magnificent community center that youth and families will enjoy for generations to come.”
Jeff Collen, CEO and president of the Racine Family YMCA, said they plan on opening the aquatic center on Memorial Day.
Collen said they have not calculated the revenue it brought in because they still have to pay utility and chemical bills, and some final staffing costs.
“It was such a pleasure to operate the beautiful new SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center and to be a partner in providing not only a place where the Racine community could have fun with their friends and family, but where kids could gain the skills they need to be safe around water,” Collen said.
The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center features nearly 14,000 total square feet of water surface, with two separate swimming pools, water slides, a water play structure and a zero-depth pool for young children.
