Schopp retains seat on Norway Town Board

TOWN OF NORWAY — Ralph Schopp, who has served on the Norway Town Board for two decades, is returning to the board for another two-year term.

According to results released Monday, Schopp beat Melissa Grohs, a member of the town Planning Commission and former deputy town clerk, 1,232 votes to 1,030 int he April 7 election for town supervisor No. 3.

Schopp, a retired carpenter, has served as the Town Board's representative for the town's local lake districts. Grohs works in accounting and human resources at Brighton Elementary School in western Kenosha County.

Incumbent Timothy Hansen ran unopposed for supervisor No. 4 in the April 7 election. Norway town supervisors are paid $7,000 annually.

Christina L. Bass was unopposed for municipal judge, which is a four-year term and pays $8,667 annually.

