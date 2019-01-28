RACINE COUNTY – The National Weather Service is still waiting to receive more reports of snow accumulation, but at least one report the service received indicated parts of Racine received 5.5 inches of snow overnight.
The county could be hit with about 9- 11 inches of snow Sunday night through Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service projected.
Because of the snowstorm, Racine Unified schools is closed Monday. This includes the administrative service campus and all after-school activities.
Gateway Technical College is also be closed. And per a directive from the mayor, the Racine City Hall and Annex is also closed Monday. The Racine Public Library is also closed.
"We thank our staff in Police, Fire/EMS, and Public Works for keeping essential city services running during inclement weather," read the notice from the city.
County buildings will also be closed Monday. Buildings impacted by the closure include the Racine County Courthouse, Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, the Ives Grove Office Complex and the Western Racine County Service Center.
The Caledonia Village Hall will also be closed and the Plan Commission Meeting scheduled for Monday evening is cancelled and will be rescheduled.
Among other announced closings are: Burlington Area School District; Catholic Central High School; Kansasville Grade School; St. Charles School of Burlington; Racine Lutheran High School and its scheduled open house; Siena Catholic Schools of Racine; St. Edwards Child Development Center;
Concordia Lutheran Elementary School; St. John's Lutheran School of Burlington; Trinity Lutheran School; St. Mary's Catholic School; The Prairie School; HOPE Christian School;
Union Grove elementary and high schools; Union Grove Baptist Church & Christian School; Yorkville J2 School District; Waterford Graded School District; Prince of Peace Lutheran Day Care and Preschool; Serendipity Children's Center; Washington-Caldwell School District; Muskego-Norway School District;
Racine Older Nutrition Program; Love Inc.; United Way of Racine County; and Racine-Kenosha Community Action Agency; Masters of Movement; and YWCA Southeast Wisconsin - Racine.
Watch your local television stations for the most updated list of closings.
Cold follows snow
After Monday's snow, flurries are expected throughout the week and temperatures are going to drop.
It’s possible the area could experience a windchill of negative 40 to negative 50 Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The area could experience a windchill of negative 40 on Thursday. It will heat up to a negative 15 windchill by Friday, according to the early forecast.
Limited parking
In preparation for the snow, the City of Racine declared a snow emergency from midnight through noon on Monday. There will be no parking on the arterial streets and parking allowed ONLY on the EVEN side of all local streets starting at midnight until noon Monday.
The City of Burlington and Village of Sturtevant have also declared snow emergencies. Sturtevant's emergency runs from midnight to 3 p.m. Monday. For the City of Burlington, the snow emergency is in effect from 10 p.m. until further notice.
Declaration of emergency
County Executive Jonathan Delagrave issued a declaration of emergency due to extreme weather conditions forecast for Racine County.
Strong wind gusts are predicted, which could cause significant blowing, drifting and low visibility conditions. These conditions will significantly impact area roadways and non-essential travel during this heavy snow event is discouraged.
The release says, “If you must travel, please allow extra time to do so and have emergency items within your vehicle such as winter clothing, hats, gloves, blankets, hand warmers, a shovel, a flashlight, a cell phone charger, and other necessary items. Should your vehicle become stuck or disabled, these items will be valuable until help arrives.”
If conducting activities which require you to be outside, be aware of the risks associated, know the warning signs, and dress for the dangerous elements that are predicted. Also, please be mindful of at-risk friends, family, and neighbors and check on them to ensure they are not unnecessarily exposed to these dangerous conditions.
Also, be mindful of snow plows, law enforcement vehicles, and other emergency vehicles during this declaration of emergency. Please slow down, move over if able, and be alert to their activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.