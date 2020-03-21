School shutdown leaves parents stressed over child care, educational backslide, paying for food

Michelle Tobler, who home schools her two youngest children, ages 10 and 14 said, she decided to offer child care services based on what families are able to pay during the shutdown because she remembers what it’s like to be a working mom.

“I know how hard it is when schools are closed for individuals to find childcare instead of leaving their kids at home or maybe leaving them with a teenager that’s not responsible enough,” Tobler said.

Preventing a backslide

Racine father Justin Richtmyre is most concerned about ensuring that his two kids — a second-grader at Giese Elementary, 5120 Byrd Ave., and a fourth-grader at Red Apple Elementary, 914 St. Patrick St. — stay up to speed with their learning, but knows that his situation is more fortunate than many others. Richtmyre works weekends and his spouse works during the week, so together they are able to cover child care themselves.

Richtmyre has been communicating with his kids’ teachers, using apps and websites and creating some of his own school work for his kids. Unlike schools on the west end of the county, Racine Unified does not provide electronic learning devices to each of its students, so it is not requiring students to participate in virtual learning days during the shutdown.