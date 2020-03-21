School shutdown leaves parents stressed over child care, educational backslide, paying for food

RACINE — With schools closed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one local mother is offering child care out of her home to help working moms, and a Racine father is working to ensure his children continue learning while not in class.
Another mom who hit hard times prior to the health crisis is wondering how she will feed her kids during the school shutdown, even with meal sites set up.
Gov. Tony Evers ordered last week that public and private schools close their buildings no later than Wednesday, to tentatively reopen April 6. But an emergency order issued by the governor on Tuesday extended that timeline indefinitely, until the public health crisis has ended.
While Evers’ Tuesday order banned gatherings of 10 or more people, it contained several exemptions, including for child care facilities. As of Thursday morning, the state placed updated restriction on child care facilities, limiting them to having no more than 10 workers and 50 children present at any time.
Several local workers commented Tuesday on a post by the Racine Uncovered Facebook page, which is operated by The Journal Times, saying they were concerned about finding child care during the hours their children would normally be in school. While many companies are allowing employees to work remotely, that’s not an option for some, like health care workers and those in public safety.
Michelle Tobler, who home schools her two youngest children, ages 10 and 14 said, she decided to offer child care services based on what families are able to pay during the shutdown because she remembers what it’s like to be a working mom.
“I know how hard it is when schools are closed for individuals to find childcare instead of leaving their kids at home or maybe leaving them with a teenager that’s not responsible enough,” Tobler said.
Preventing a backslide
Racine father Justin Richtmyre is most concerned about ensuring that his two kids — a second-grader at Giese Elementary, 5120 Byrd Ave., and a fourth-grader at Red Apple Elementary, 914 St. Patrick St. — stay up to speed with their learning, but knows that his situation is more fortunate than many others. Richtmyre works weekends and his spouse works during the week, so together they are able to cover child care themselves.
Richtmyre has been communicating with his kids’ teachers, using apps and websites and creating some of his own school work for his kids. Unlike schools on the west end of the county, Racine Unified does not provide electronic learning devices to each of its students, so it is not requiring students to participate in virtual learning days during the shutdown.
However, the district is encouraging students to continue their learning during the break. Unified’s website contains a continually updated list of learning resources as well. Also, education material is available at the school sites where free breakfast and lunch is available.
“The teachers have been extremely helpful in trying to direct us toward resources and different online things and documentaries and lists of documentaries to watch,” Richtmyre said.
Richtmyre is making sure that his children continue their learning during the closure.
“A three-week lapse would definitely affect where she’s at,” Richtmyre said of his second-grade daughter.
At this point, as with many other facets of society impacted by attempts to curb the spread of the virus, the future of public education in the next few weeks and months is unclear.
On Monday, the state Department of Public Instruction announced that it will waive state mandated school attendance requirement for schools that request it, and on Friday President Donald Trump announced that, with many schools closed due to the virus, the Department of Education will not enforce standardized testing requirements for students in elementary through high school for the current year.
“They have been through a lot. They have been going back and forth, school’s open, school’s not open,” Trump said.
“Our concern at this point is: How is this going to affect their education?” Richtmyre said. “Are we just going to write this year off? What are we going to do?”
Still struggling
While Racine Unified, Siena Catholic Schools and other community organizations have opened up grab-and-go meal sites for students who rely on free school breakfasts and lunches for sustenance, some families are still struggling.
According to the DPI, 67% of Racine Unified students are considered economically disadvantaged.
After being evicted earlier this year, Kayla Thomas is living in a local hotel room with her three children — ages 4, 6 and 8.
“We’re all in this room together all day, every day,” she said. “And I’m trying to figure out where I’m supposed to come up with money to feed them.”
On weekdays, Thomas relies on free school breakfasts and lunches for her two older children. When she reached out for help, Unified directed Thomas to the meal site closest to her hotel, but Thomas said it would be difficult for her to get there. The site is more than a mile away, she doesn’t have a car and she and her children don’t have proper winter clothing to make the walk.
Thomas said that she does not want to move into HALO, the local homeless shelter, unless its a last resort.
“We’re just going to be living off Easy Mac and Ramen noodles,” she said.
Thomas is concerned that such a diet will leave her kids feeling sick and weak. At this point, the Racine mother is more worried about feeding her children than the spread of the coronavirus.
“The food is a bigger concern for me,” she said.
