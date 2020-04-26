School shutdown could widen equity gaps, Racine Unified reveals high school grading plan

RACINE — There were already significant gaps in academic achievement between different socioeconomic and racial groups in Wisconsin before COVID-19 shut down K-12 schools across the state.
That shutdown threatens to widen those gaps, and possibly create increasing disparities, between historically higher- and lower-achieving school districts.
Districts like those in the western Racine County that are largely “one to one” — one electronic device dedicated to each child — have a clear advantage when it comes to remote learning over districts such as Racine Unified, which does not provided individual, dedicated devices for any of its students.
Remote learning plans vary greatly from district to district, and that’s no surprise. No school district was prepared for such a long-term closure. Gov. Tony Evers ordered school buildings closed by March 18 and later extended the closure through the end of this school year.
Some one-to-one districts, such as Waterford High School, have a regimented schedule with specific remote classes scheduled for certain times each day, while others, such as Union Grove High School, assign work through applications like Google Classroom and allow students to finish it any time during a given day.
Electronic and traditional delivery
Racine Unified worked to contact families individually to find out if they wanted to receive their child’s schoolwork through paper packets or electronically. But getting this information from parents is contingent on the district having updated contact information.
“That brings up an equity check as well,” said Rosalie Daca, Racine Unified’s chief academic officer. “We don’t want to create really cool lessons that kids with (internet) access can participate in and then everyone else gets this silly worksheet that’s just not at the same level of quality. So we try to make sure that’s not happening too, and that’s a lot to consider.”
The district estimate that about 20% to 30% of its students do not have internet access at home. Nor do many of them have electronic devices suitable for education.
“We are working hard to gather the resources needed to equip our families,” said Stacy Tapp, Unified’s chief of communications and community engagement. “We are also developing plans to ensure we can obtain enough hotspots for families who need them. This has been difficult, as districts across the country are all working to tap into the same supply.”
ACT prep packets for high school students were available on the district website, as well as at food distribution sites beginning April 1. The district began providing for-credit core content packets to high school students this week.
According to Tapp, individual teachers also are sending work to their students and there are links to enrichment work on the district website.
Several Racine Unified students and their parents who spoke to The Journal Times over the past few weeks said that they had not received many assignments from their teachers.
As of early April, 1,200 Unified teachers were utilizing Google Classroom, said Tim Peltz, Unified’s chief of information. The district employs about 1,600 teachers.
Teachers for students in all grades are expected to be in regular contact with students on a weekly basis and can determine student engagement via these conversations and through assessment of work completed, Tapp said. No student will be penalized due to non-participation during the closure due to the health crisis, she said, because of equity issues. This is in line with guidance from state Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor.
“Absent universal access, grading of work, taking of attendance, or required logins at specific times may require resources that are not available to all learners and can deepen inequities,” Stanford Taylor said in communication to school districts on March 31. “In light of this, the DPI is not requiring schools to report attendance during the period they are closed for this public health emergency.”
Grading
Remote learning work for Unified’s K-8 students will not be graded. High school students will receive credit for their work on core content packets.
High school students will receive a semester grade instead of a third quarter grade. That grade will be determined by the work turned in prior to the closure combined with work done during the closure.
“The for-credit packets include work that allows the student to demonstrate the essential skills required for each class,” Tapp said. “Students will turn those in to be reviewed by the teacher. A grade will be based on the mastery of those essential skills and credit awarded accordingly. The packets are standards-based assessment packets that have been collectively developed by department chairs within that content area.”
One-to-one at Unified
Racine Unified has considered going one-to-one in the past, and the closure due to the health crisis has caused the district to reconsider it.
Daca and Peltz are putting together a team to look at going one-to-one in the coming year.
Daca added that this would be a big change for both students and teachers, as they’re doing some things online now, but it would have to become a regular part of teachers’ instructional habits.
“We could give every kid a device,” Daca said. “That doesn’t mean they know what to do with it. That doesn’t mean that they’re used to learning that way. We have to move the teachers and the students to a place where they are comfortable with that and they are used to that.”
Some students might not learn as well using as computer as when using pencil and paper, due to an educational disability, for example.
While many families do have at least one device, not all of them have a computer for each child or parent working from home.
“If you have one kid, that could be more likely, but if you have multiple kids, not very many people have, you know, five computers in their house that the kids can all use at the same time,” Daca said. “So there’s a lot of different situations.”
And even if students have devices, internet access also is an issue.
Peltz estimated that more than 90% of Unified families have smartphones.
“The problem is, they don’t have a data plan,” Peltz said. “They have a limited amount of data that they have every single month.”
For these families, adding educational videos and Google Classroom to their data load that would send them over their limits, costing them money.
Peltz added that the capacity for both cellular and residential networks in Racine is not broad enough for everyone to be using the internet at the same time, as is happening now.
Peltz has been working with his counterparts throughout the state and country to encourage the Federal Communications Commission to change the rules of its E-Rate program, to allow it to fund at-home internet access. The E-Rate program provides discounted internet access to schools and libraries. It funds about 90% of the district’s internet costs.
Inequity in parent monitoring and help
Daca pointed out that it’s likely difficult for some parents to monitor their child’s schoolwork while also working themselves. This leads to another equity issue between students who have parental encouragement and help and those who don’t.
Some parents have the resources to help their children through these challenges, while others are not as well-equipped, Daca said.
“While meaningful family or caregiver support and engagement in learning would be ideal, students may not be living in a situation where this is possible,” Stanford Taylor said in the communication to school districts.
Daca believes that put together, the various equity issues will put some kids into a longer version of the “summer slide.”
Preparing for fall
Like districts across the nation, Racine Unified is challenged with getting kids ready for classes in the fall when they might have missed key concepts this spring that those fall classes build upon.
“We are developing a ‘Re-Entry Plan’ for next school year to address gaps,” Tapp said. “We are partnering with districts across the country to come up with a multifaceted plan which takes into account the extra supports that will be needed like tutoring, extra review, slower pace, etc.; but also preparing for a better transition to remote learning in case we find ourselves in this same situation in the future.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.