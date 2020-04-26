School shutdown could widen equity gaps, Racine Unified reveals high school grading plan

While many families do have at least one device, not all of them have a computer for each child or parent working from home.

“If you have one kid, that could be more likely, but if you have multiple kids, not very many people have, you know, five computers in their house that the kids can all use at the same time,” Daca said. “So there’s a lot of different situations.”

And even if students have devices, internet access also is an issue.

Peltz estimated that more than 90% of Unified families have smartphones.

“The problem is, they don’t have a data plan,” Peltz said. “They have a limited amount of data that they have every single month.”

For these families, adding educational videos and Google Classroom to their data load that would send them over their limits, costing them money.

Peltz added that the capacity for both cellular and residential networks in Racine is not broad enough for everyone to be using the internet at the same time, as is happening now.