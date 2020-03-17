School's out, lunch is still on: RUSD helps families get by while school is out of session

RACINE — “Four chocolates on a drive-up!” Steve Russo calls out after speaking with a car full of youth and a parent in the mostly empty parking lot of Jerstad-Agerholm School Monday morning.

Russo’s fellow Racine Unified School District employees, all wearing disposable gloves, start building four parcels out of prepackaged food stored in plastic tubs for four local kids — all with chocolate milk cartons.

Racine schools may be out due to the coronavirus situation, but lunchtime is still on.

Monday was day one of the school district’s free meal program.

Every morning during the state-ordered school shutdown, eight RUSD elementary schools are becoming meal giveaway sites — helping families make do while schools are out of session and many businesses close or reduce their hours.

Even having just a couple free meals “is going to make a very big difference,” said Jessica Scholzen, whose 7-year-old son Ethan is a Racine Unified student.

Scholzen said she just moved to a home near Jerstad-Agerholm, 3535 LaSalle St. “Money is tight right now … I wasn’t prepared for him to be off of school,” Scholzen said. “There really isn’t any way (to get by). So much stuff is shut down. We have to try to cut budgets.