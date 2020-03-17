School's out, lunch is still on: RUSD helps families get by while school is out of session

RACINE — “Four chocolates on a drive-up!” Steve Russo calls out after speaking with a car full of youth and a parent in the mostly empty parking lot of Jerstad-Agerholm School Monday morning.
Russo’s fellow Racine Unified School District employees, all wearing disposable gloves, start building four parcels out of prepackaged food stored in plastic tubs for four local kids — all with chocolate milk cartons.
Racine schools may be out due to the coronavirus situation, but lunchtime is still on.
Monday was day one of the school district’s free meal program.
Every morning during the state-ordered school shutdown, eight RUSD elementary schools are becoming meal giveaway sites — helping families make do while schools are out of session and many businesses close or reduce their hours.
Even having just a couple free meals “is going to make a very big difference,” said Jessica Scholzen, whose 7-year-old son Ethan is a Racine Unified student.
Scholzen said she just moved to a home near Jerstad-Agerholm, 3535 LaSalle St. “Money is tight right now … I wasn’t prepared for him to be off of school,” Scholzen said. “There really isn’t any way (to get by). So much stuff is shut down. We have to try to cut budgets.
“We might have to skip out on a bill or two. I know that sounds bad, but we might have to do that,” she continued. “It’s either that or missing rent or him not getting dinner.”
The free meals are also for all area kids, not just students enrolled at public schools.
“This helps a lot, and it gets us out of the house,” said Amy Koleske, whose twin 5-year-old boys Ezra and Henry attend Racine Montessori School.
“This was good for a walk,” added Sara Lampereur, who picked up meals Monday morning with her husband and three kids, who attend John Paul II Academy.
Where are the meal giveaways?
Racine Unified is providing meals from 9-10 a.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday while schools are closed. Families can drive or walk to the schools to pick up the meals, but the child (or children) the meals are intended for must be present in order to receive them.
- Fratt Elementary School, 3501 Kinzie Ave.
- Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School, 3535 LaSalle St.
- Julian Thomas Elementary School, 930 Martin Luther King Drive
- Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th Street
- S.C. Johnson Elementary School, 2420 Kentucky Street
- Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout Street
- West Ridge Elementary School, 1347 S. Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant
- Schulte Elementary School, 8515 Westminster Drive, Sturtevant
The George Bray Family YMCA, 924 Center St., will also be offering free grab-and-go lunches during the RUSD shutdown from noon-2 p.m. every weekday, including Fridays.
To help the YMCA with donations, drop off snack-size prepackaged food items, water and juice boxes from 8-10 a.m. or 3-5 p.m. any weekday at 924 Center St. Email acrane@ymcaracine.org or ksvendsen@ymcaracine.org for more info.
Also, the Racine Police Department announced Monday that the department and Salvation Army will be providing meals-to-go for children at two city COP houses.
They will be provided Monday through Friday 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the 1146 Villa Street COP house and 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the 1140 Geneva Street COP house.
In Burlington, Not Your Grandma’s Pantry, 165 W. Chestnut St., is giving away bag lunches from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday while the Burlington Area School District is closed due to the outbreak.