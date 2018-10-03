Local referendums

Three Racine County school districts — Burlington Area, Union Grove Elementary and Waterford Graded — are set to hold referendums on Nov. 6.

Waterford Graded School District is asking for authority to borrow $25 million to upgrade Fox River Middle School.

The Burlington Area School District is asking for $43.6 million to pay for a new middle school.

Union Grove Elementary School District is asking for $7.9 million to upgrade the district’s building.