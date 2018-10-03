RACINE COUNTY — School districts across the state are asking for more money than ever before via education referendums this November.
This year, 156 referendums have already been held or are planned for November, the largest total since 2001, according to a new study from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. Combined, those 156 votes are asking for more than $1.4 billion.
Three Racine County school districts — Burlington Area, Union Grove Elementary and Waterford Graded — are set to hold referendums on Nov. 6.
Economy affects vote results
Although they’ve become increasingly common, Wisconsin’s school districts weren’t allowed to place referendums on ballots until 1993, although municipalities’ boards could approve them on behalf of the schools.
If passed, the majority of referendums allow school districts to “issue debt,” meaning that voters are allowing districts to go into debt to fund projects, such as new construction or repairs. All three Racine County November referendums fall into this category.
Most districts in Wisconsin are allowed to issue up to $1 million in debt without a referendum, but need public approval to issue more than that, according to the WPF.
Every year since 2009, more than half of all education referendums have been approved. An all-time high was reached in 2016, when more than $1 billion was approved through over 200 referendums statewide. Also in 2016, more than 75 percent of Wisconsin’s school referendums were approved, another all-time high, before dipping down to around 60 percent last year.
So far this year, 74 school referendums have already been voted on in Wisconsin. Sixty-three of them were passed, approving just shy of $650 million in borrowing.
This success rate shouldn’t be a surprise, according to the WPF.
“Over the past two decades, the number of referenda on the ballot has tended to reflect the health of the economy,” the study reads. “The share of referenda approved by voters has dipped during economic downturns and their aftermath but overall has increased since 1999.”
The number of proposed referendums and their chance of approval did drop from 2001-02 and from 2007-09, but grew between 2003-2006 and since 2009.
County referendums next month
Waterford Graded School District is attempting its fifth-ever referendum, the biggest it’s ever proposed, this November. Asking for authority to finance $25 million, WGSD hopes to use that money to upgrade Fox River Middle School.
Waterford voters have only approved one other grade school district-authorized referendum. That was in 1999, when $17.5 million was approved to also renovate Fox River Middle School, as well as to build Woodfield and Trailside elementary schools. Waterford Union High School has asked for a combined $91.5 million across 10 referendums from 1993-2017. Only two of those referendums were approved, in 1996 for $9.75 million and in 2000 for $9.65 million.
This November, the Burlington Area School District is asking for $43.6 million via referendum to pay for a new middle school. In April 2017, the district’s requests for a combined $94.4 million to build a new middle school, upgrade the high school’s gymnasium and construct a new performing arts center were rejected.
Union Grove voters haven’t faced a referendum from the elementary school district in 17 years, although there have been three from the high school district since 2013. This year, the Union Grove Elementary School Board is asking for $7.9 million to upgrade the district’s building. The only two other referendums that the Union Grove Elementary School Board has held were approved, for $260,000 in 1999 and $10.5 million in 2001.
The county’s largest school district, Racine Unified, has had mixed results with the 20 referendums it has proposed since 1997. Of the first 16 that were proposed, 10 were passed, but none of them ever asked for more than $27 million. That changed in 2011, when three votes asking for a combined $129 million were all rejected. The next referendum came in 2014, when $128 million in borrowing was approved.
This summer, the Racine Unified School Board pondered another referendum, but the board failed to vote on the proposal before the deadline to put a question on the November ballot.
I would suggest most of the 156 are referendums to increase the spending limit (because the schools have enough money due to grants etc.) and are not referendums to borrow money. I hope the previous poster goes to the informational sessions and understand what schools need and if he wants to live in an area with good schools or less than ideal, schools have a huge effect of selling prices, not to mention do we really want to cut corners on our children? No we don’t, that’s the most easily justifiable expense in the country
Ref(s) must be considered by our law makers as a subject that needs legislation...the liberals just keep pounding them out and it must stop! If they need money do a fundraiser, but this ramming of increased taxes down our throats on strategically timed votes and dates...is set up as a SET UP... No more so called "referendums" they are over used...It is way past time again to live on the budget you get!!
