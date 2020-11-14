School officials say homecoming dance is too risky

UNION GROVE — Dozens of Union Grove High School students have signed up for an off-site homecoming dance that school officials fear could trigger a wave of coronavirus infections on campus.
After the school canceled its homecoming dance because of COVID-19 concerns, the owner of a banquet hall in Dover decided to invite students to a dance there.
The owners of the establishment known as 1175 Sports Park and Eatery say they are trying to help Union Grove students enjoy a traditional rite of passage despite the public health crisis.
“These are not memories our kids should be missing out on,” the business owners say on their website.
Union Grove school officials, however, warn that the indoor dance scheduled for Nov. 27 could backfire and worsen the COVID crisis locally — possibly even forcing the school to shut down.
School District Administrator Alan Mollerskov said that if enough students are exposed to the virus at the dance, it could easily spread throughout the school once those students show up for classes.
Union Grove High School has about 1,000 students in grades 9-12. Since the school year began Sept. 1, the school has reported 34 coronavirus infections on campus, including 12 students and four employees currently considered active cases.
Mollerskov said he plans to send a letter home to parents, cautioning them about the risks of a COVID outbreak resulting from the off-site homecoming dance.
“That’s just rolling the dice,” he said. “It’s a dangerous thing to do.”
Officials at 1175 Sports Park and Eatery declined to discuss their event.
Travis Cadd, who identified himself as a co-owner of the business, would only say that about 70 students have signed up for the dance, and that he has no plans to “disappoint” them by canceling.
Tickets, $20 each, are being sold at the business website. A promotional poster invites students to a “Union Grove homecoming dance,” while also noting that the high school is not involved.
Located at 22840 Durand Ave. (Highway 11) just west of Union Grove, the banquet hall can hold up to 300 people.
The local public health department also is concerned about the dance.
Margaret Gesner, health officer for the Central Racine County Health Department, said her agency is advising people to combat the spread of coronavirus by staying away from any large gathering.
Gesner said the CRCHD cannot prevent or control events like the school dance, since a state order restricting such businesses to 25% capacity was overruled in court.
“We do not have the tools,” she said.
Scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Nov. 27, the dance is open to all Union Grove High School students. For $20 each, students will get a pizza buffet, unlimited soda or juice, and a DJ providing music.
The event will follow a football game against Wilmot High School scheduled for Nov. 20, the last scheduled game of the season.
The school’s homecoming game took place Oct. 9, at which point officials decided to cancel the traditional dance to avoid spreading COVID.
“We didn’t feel that this was the responsible thing to do,” Mollerskov said.
Union Grove School Board members have taken no action on the planned off-site dance, although some members say they disapprove.
Board President Diane Skewes, a former registered nurse, said administrators and teachers have worked hard to keep students in school during the pandemic, with a hybrid system that alternates between classroom and online instruction.
Skewes said she worries that an event like the dance could trigger an outbreak severe enough to close the school, prohibiting any classroom learning.
While she acknowledged that organizers of the dance have their hearts in the right place by wanting to show students a good time, Skewes added: “We want our lives back — we all do. But I don’t know that we’re there yet.”
School Board Vice President Dawn Van Ess agreed, saying she understands wanting to help students enjoy a full high school experience.
“I want the kids to have a high school experience, too,” Van Ess said. “My concern is kids’ safety, the staff’s safety, the numbers involved, and will we be able to keep the school open.”
