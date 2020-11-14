School officials say homecoming dance is too risky

“We do not have the tools,” she said.

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Nov. 27, the dance is open to all Union Grove High School students. For $20 each, students will get a pizza buffet, unlimited soda or juice, and a DJ providing music.

The event will follow a football game against Wilmot High School scheduled for Nov. 20, the last scheduled game of the season.

The school’s homecoming game took place Oct. 9, at which point officials decided to cancel the traditional dance to avoid spreading COVID.

“We didn’t feel that this was the responsible thing to do,” Mollerskov said.

Union Grove School Board members have taken no action on the planned off-site dance, although some members say they disapprove.

Board President Diane Skewes, a former registered nurse, said administrators and teachers have worked hard to keep students in school during the pandemic, with a hybrid system that alternates between classroom and online instruction.

Skewes said she worries that an event like the dance could trigger an outbreak severe enough to close the school, prohibiting any classroom learning.