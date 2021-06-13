School for thought: Wisconsin and Racine County are entering the critical race theory debate

CRT has already been banned from being taught schools by the governments of Florida, Idaho and Iowa. Similar prohibitions have been proposed in Burlington and are being discussed within the Wisconsin Legislature.

“I,” Ladson-Billings said, “also think that the concern is that students will be asking critical questions about disparity and we have to come up with an explanation.”

CRT is defined by the American Bar Association as “not a diversity and inclusion ‘training’ but a practice of interrogating the role of race and racism in society that emerged in the legal academy and spread to other fields of scholarship.”

Critical race theory, mainly explored at the college-level in classrooms, is not likely to be in many k-12 lesson plans. Critical race theory is analysis: the who, what, where and why questions that help students understand the world.