School for thought: Wisconsin and Racine County are entering the critical race theory debate

Critical race theory erupted into headlines when the The 1619 Project from “The New York Times Magazine” was launched in August 2019. The investigation attempted to reconcile how slavery shaped America’s past and still affects its present; the project won a Pulitzer Prize last year, citing how the project “seeks to place the enslavement of Africans at the center of America’s story, prompting public conversation about the nation’s founding and evolution.”
Lawmakers locally and nationwide are now debating whether the theory should have a place in classrooms or should be banned from them altogether.
The 1619 Project didn’t invent critical race theory. Gloria J. Ladson-Billings, the National Academy of Education president and a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor emeritus, titled her 2010 research paper on the topic “Just what is critical race theory and what’s it doing in a nice field like education?”
More than a decade later, debate in the U.S. is picking up where Billings left off.
Billings argues that those who are aiming to ban critical race theory from being taught in schools don’t actually understand what it is.
“People who are arguing against critical race theory, they don’t actually read the literature,” Ladson-Billings said in an interview. “So, they don’t really know what it is; it’s become this red herring.”
CRT has already been banned from being taught schools by the governments of Florida, Idaho and Iowa. Similar prohibitions have been proposed in Burlington and are being discussed within the Wisconsin Legislature.
“I,” Ladson-Billings said, “also think that the concern is that students will be asking critical questions about disparity and we have to come up with an explanation.”
CRT is defined by the American Bar Association as “not a diversity and inclusion ‘training’ but a practice of interrogating the role of race and racism in society that emerged in the legal academy and spread to other fields of scholarship.”
Critical race theory, mainly explored at the college-level in classrooms, is not likely to be in many k-12 lesson plans. Critical race theory is analysis: the who, what, where and why questions that help students understand the world.
Ladson-Billings said that after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, 2020, disparities were brought into America’s living rooms, prompting questions from children. Questions, Ladson-Billings said, that deserve accurate answers addressing disparities. I.e. Why is it that people of color consistently have higher rates of incarceration and poverty than America’s white majority?
In Wisconsin, however, educators have faced backlash when approaching subjects of race and inequality. Last fall, a Burlington teacher was scrutinized but ultimately not disciplined after she taught a lesson involving the Black Lives Matter movement; the situation brought national media attention. The teacher, Melissa Statz, said she only started teaching about it because her students were asking questions.
School Board Treasurer Taylor Wishau has also drafted a resolution that seeks to ban CRT from Burlington classrooms.
“CRT would dilute the quality of American history without question and do nothing more than promote a revisionist version of American history and principles that lead to more discrimination, not less,” Wishau wrote in an email. “Our job in public education is to educate our students, not indoctrinate them on a revisionist history that is meant to divide us instead of uniting us.”
Similarly, state Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, on June 3 introduced legislation that would “provide transparency and education for parents with kids in Wisconsin’s public and charter elementary and high schools” and “prohibits race and sex stereotyping which teaches divisiveness.”
The legislation would require schools or school district websites to make what is being taught in classrooms publicly available as well as providing a printed, free copy upon individual request.
“The legislation does not prohibit teaching history in any form, but it does prohibit race and sex stereotyping and gives parents the tools they need to hold their school boards and school districts accountable for going outside the boundaries of teaching history, English, math, et cetera,” states an email from Wichgers’ office.
Nicole Fish, vice president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, disagreed. “I think that there’s absolutely a way to teach American history with an empathetic, compassionate lens that utilizes critical race theory,” she said.
While Wichgers’ bill doesn’t state outright that it ban CRT, it’s been considered by some as a move in that direction.
Pressure from parents opposed to changes in some school districts focused on addressing problems of racism and promoting equity has led to those changes not being adopted. Just last week, the Elmbrook School Board left equity principles out of its strategy plan after some Waukesha County parents raised vocal opposition. That plan didn’t mention “critical race theory” and school officials maintained that CRT isn’t being taught, but parents cited CRT as the reason for their opposition to the district’s now rejected plan, Milwaukee media reported.
“It has come to our attention that a growing number of school districts are teaching material that attempts to redress the injustice of racism and sexism by employing racism and sexism, as well as promoting psychological distress in students based on these immutable characteristics,” Wichgers wrote about his proposal. “We want to put parents at the forefront to know what is being taught in the classroom by having it publicly available on the school’s and/or school district’s website.”
Walter Stern, a UW-Madison assistant professor of educational policy studies and history, said that history is mainly interpretations based on evidence and facts, resulting in many different perspectives, leaving it “impossible to have a single understanding and narrative of the past that every single person agrees on.”
“I think the main thing is recognizing that race and racism can and often do affect life in spite of prohibitions against discrimination,” Stern continued. “I wish that that were not a controversial proposition, because the evidence of racial disparities is so vast.”