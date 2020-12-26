 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School day at planned youth detention facility may be expanded from 3 hours to 7
0 comments
alert featured
YOUTHFUL OFFENDER FACILITY

School day at planned youth detention facility may be expanded from 3 hours to 7

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine County is looking to expand the school day for youths staying at its planned detention facility, once it opens its planned Racine County Youth, Development and Care Center.

While the existing Racine County Juvenile Detention Center has been described by some as a “prison for kids,” the new facility and its programming are aimed at rehabilitation instead of punishment.

Jonathan Delagrave headshot

Delagrave

So on Monday, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave asked the Racine Unified School Board to consider expanding the school day for students at the facility from 3hours to 7.

“We think that’s a vital piece,” Delagrave said. “Racine Unified School District is a critical partner because you are the school that operates in our current detention center and will be moving into this facility as well.”

RUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien said that he believes the district can work out providing a longer school day at the new facility.

The $45 million facility, planned to be constructed at 1720 Taylor Ave., would replace the county’s current juvenile detention facility, which is located across the street from the new property on the fourth floor of the county complex at 1717 Taylor Ave.

There is an effort by some in the city to have the location for the facility changed, even though the county has already purchased the land.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Goals

The county obtained a $40 million grant from the state for the new facility, which is expected to house youths from Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Manitowoc and Washington counties. The facility is set to serve a maximum of 48 youths.

The current daily average of youth at the facility is 37, about 15 of whom are from Racine County.

Improvements at the new facility include an expansion from two classrooms to eight, outdoor space, gym classes, and training in trades and culinary arts. Delagrave said he hopes that the kids assigned to the center will emerge with some kind of job skills.

Currently, with the 3-hour school day, a student can come out of six months in the center with four high school credits, which Delagrave said was already better than the outcome at state facilities.

Racine County Human Services plans to continue and expand on its Alternatives to Corrections Through Education (ACE) program at the new facility. The ACE program includes the teaching of life skills and helping youths rebuild relationships with their families and support systems before being released. The new facility is to have more family visitation space than the current one.

Matthew Hanser

Hanser

School Board member Matt Hanser said he spent three years teaching adjudicated youth while working for Kenosha Unified schools. He said the facilities he worked in were horrible places to spend time, both for the children who lived there and the adults who worked there.

Hanser said: “I applaud the move to a trauma-informed approach to supporting our kids.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Aldermen upset new Racine juvenile detention facility will be in a predominantly Black neighborhood
Government and Politics

Aldermen upset new Racine juvenile detention facility will be in a predominantly Black neighborhood

  • 5 min to read

The County has decided to build the new $45 million facility for at-risk youth within city limits, without any notice to city leaders, in part to keep kids close to their families. Some members of the City Council are not happy about it.

“It’s exceptionally frustrating when the alderman of the area wasn’t told this was coming to the neighborhood,” John Tate II said.

+2
The Roost is closing; restaurant's owner blames Racine's 25% occupancy limit
Local News

The Roost is closing; restaurant's owner blames Racine's 25% occupancy limit

  • 5 min to read

It’s the Friday before Christmas at The Roost. In years past, the dining room would be buzzing with a full house, and there often would be people waiting to be seated standing out on the sidewalk.

This year, several weeks into the city’s 25% occupancy limits on restaurants and bars imposed under Safer Racine Phase 5, it’s a much different picture at the popular breakfast and brunch fixture at Sixth and Villa Streets.

Citing tiny traffic and lost revenue throughout the pandemic, in part because of city-imposed restrictions, The Roost's last day is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 27.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News