School Board OKs time changes for 7 Unified elementary schools, bus times to change for 8 private schools

RACINE — Seven Racine Unified Elementary schools will see changes to their start times of up to two hours if in-person learning resumes this year. Those time changes will help spread out the district’s transportation schedule to accommodate social distancing on buses. That schedule change is also the source of a threat of legal action on behalf of area private schools that are set to see their bus schedules change by as much as one hour.
The School Board voted 7-1 on Monday to approve the changes in school start times for the 2020-21 school year only, with board member John Heckenlively dissenting. Mike Frontier was absent from the meeting.
The start and end time changes for Racine Unified move West Ridge, Olympia Brown, Janes and Giese elementary schools from starting at around 8 a.m. to around 9 a.m., and shift start times for Dr. Jones, SC Johnson and Schulte elementary schools from around 7 a.m. to around 9 a.m.
Public school districts are required, per state law, to coordinate transportation services for eligible private school students within their boundaries.
Last week the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative nonprofit based in Milwaukee, threatened Racine Unified with possible legal action if it does not reconfigure its transportation schedule to match with the start and end times for the private schools that its transportation system serves.
This is at least the third time that WILL has threatened the district with legal action over private school busing.
Required distancing
This year, due to COVID-19 precautions, the district and its transportation contractor First Student, will not be able to safely fit as many students on each bus as it had in the past, creating a need for more routes.
Since Unified and First Student don’t have easy access to more buses or drivers, they decided to create more routes with the same drivers and buses. The change in bus schedule and school start times more evenly spreads out the number of students being picked up across the 7, 8 and 9 a.m. hours.
The bus schedule changes for private schools means that some students will be dropped off after the school day has already begun and will be picked up long after classes have ended.
WILL sent a letter to Racine Unified last Thursday claiming that the public school district is “evading its legal obligation to private schools” by providing school drop-off and pickup times to private school students that do not match up with those schools’ start and end times.
After a question about the private school busing issue from School Board Vice President Jane Barbian during Monday night’s meeting, RUSD Transportation Supervisor John Strack said that he had consulted with the Department of Public instruction about the bus schedule changes and believes that the district is in compliance with state statutes.
“When you’re transporting 20,000 students, that’s a very delicate balancing act to try to accomplish,” he said.
Drop-off and pick-up times for four private schools were not changed, according to Strack. One school had a 20-minute change, three schools had a 25-minute shift, one school changed by 50 minutes, two schools saw a 55-minute shift and one saw its bus schedule change by 65 minutes.
Strack said that he met with officials from the private schools on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 to inform them of the schedule changes, and he had warned them in July that changes might be coming.
