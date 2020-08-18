School Board OKs time changes for 7 Unified elementary schools, bus times to change for 8 private schools

Last week the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative nonprofit based in Milwaukee, threatened Racine Unified with possible legal action if it does not reconfigure its transportation schedule to match with the start and end times for the private schools that its transportation system serves.

This is at least the third time that WILL has threatened the district with legal action over private school busing.

Required distancing

This year, due to COVID-19 precautions, the district and its transportation contractor First Student, will not be able to safely fit as many students on each bus as it had in the past, creating a need for more routes.

Since Unified and First Student don’t have easy access to more buses or drivers, they decided to create more routes with the same drivers and buses. The change in bus schedule and school start times more evenly spreads out the number of students being picked up across the 7, 8 and 9 a.m. hours.

The bus schedule changes for private schools means that some students will be dropped off after the school day has already begun and will be picked up long after classes have ended.