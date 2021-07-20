School board candidates disclose taking money from partisan groups

The extent of Republican involvement in this year’s school board elections in Racine County was not known until a July 15 deadline under state law for candidates to disclose details of their campaign finances.

Each candidate for local office on the April 6 ballot was required either to report that they spent less than $2,000 on their campaign, or to submit an itemized disclosure of their donations and expenditures.

Among those reporting that they spent less than $2,000 were all Burlington City Council candidates in three contested aldermanic races, as well as Burlington School Board incumbent Diane Wood, who finished third in a contest with Wishau and Brown for two open Burlington School Board seats.

In his report, Wishau disclosed that he received a $500 contribution from the Racine County Republican Party and another $400 from the Rebecca Kleefisch PAC. In total, Wishau reported spending $2,840 on his successful campaign for a third term on the school board.