School board candidates disclose taking money from partisan groups

School board candidates in two Racine County school districts have received hundreds of dollars in donations from political parties in nonpartisan elections.
New campaign finance reports show that candidates in the Burlington Area School District and the Muskego-Norway School District — which straddles Racine and Waukesha counties — received a combined $3,500 from Republican organizations.
The Waukesha County Democratic Party had announced its support for three Muskego-Norway candidates — in response to Republican support for others — but the campaign disclosures show no Democratic dollars flowing into the race.
The partisan support in April 6 school board elections included donations from Rebecca PAC, a political-action committee created by former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, a potential Republican candidate for governor in 2022.
The chosen school board candidates included Taylor Wishau and Marlo Brown, both of whom won election to the BASD School Board, and Laurie Kontney, who lost her bid for the Muskego-Norway School Board.
All of the partisan contributions were attributed to Republican sources — none from Democratic organizations.
Public school districts in Wisconsin are officially nonpartisan, which means that no party affiliations appear on school board ballots at election time. And school board members do not typically associate themselves with any political party.
Choice to accept defended
Wishau, Brown and Kontney all have previously defended their decisions to accept partisan Republican support in their campaigns.
In an email, Wishau declined to address how he connected with the Kleefisch organization or whether he felt the partisan funding helped him win election. He wrote that Republican money would not affect his decision-making on Burlington school matters.
“It’s not an issue,” he wrote of the campaign funding. “My voting record and advocacy for this community speaks for itself.”
Brown and Kontney could not be reached for comment.
In a written statement, Kleefisch, who served eight years as lieutenant governor under Republican Gov. Scott Walker, signaled that her financial backing is tied to specific issues in Wisconsin schools.
Kleefisch wrote that she was responding to parents who want to ensure that schools remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, and also that critical race theory curriculum on the history of racism is kept out of classrooms.
“Rebecca PAC was founded to support conservative candidates in local races across the state,” she wrote. “And I’m happy that we were able to help.”
Filing deadline
The extent of Republican involvement in this year’s school board elections in Racine County was not known until a July 15 deadline under state law for candidates to disclose details of their campaign finances.
Each candidate for local office on the April 6 ballot was required either to report that they spent less than $2,000 on their campaign, or to submit an itemized disclosure of their donations and expenditures.
Among those reporting that they spent less than $2,000 were all Burlington City Council candidates in three contested aldermanic races, as well as Burlington School Board incumbent Diane Wood, who finished third in a contest with Wishau and Brown for two open Burlington School Board seats.
In his report, Wishau disclosed that he received a $500 contribution from the Racine County Republican Party and another $400 from the Rebecca Kleefisch PAC. In total, Wishau reported spending $2,840 on his successful campaign for a third term on the school board.
Brown, who was making his first foray into politics, disclosed that he received $900 from the Racine County Republican Party, $400 from the Rebecca PAC and $100 from the First Congressional District Republican Party. He spent a total of $3,042 on his campaign.
Kontney, another first-time candidate, reported a donation of $1,272 from the Waukesha County Republican Party, which she described as a postcard mailing to voters. Kontney spent $2,379 in her losing effort, finishing fourth in a race for three Muskego-Norway school board seats.