MOUNT PLEASANT — The people have spoken. A company listened. Schmitz Ready Mix has announced it is withdrawing its application to build a concrete plant in Mount Pleasant.
The announcement was made on Wednesday at the Village Plan Commission meeting by attorney Charles Sweeney, who represents Schmitz Ready Mix, and it was met with applause from about 50 residents who came to express their opposition to the proposal.
Fresh off the heels of a long public hearing on Tuesday night, Sweeney said he spoke with the owners of Schmitz Ready Mix after the hearing and that’s when the decision was made.
“We heard a lot of comments from the people in the audience here and we want to work with you,” Sweeney said. “We don’t want to come into Mount Pleasant and have 160 people not want to buy concrete from us, much less have a batch plant there.”
Schmitz Ready Mix was planning to build a concrete plant on 11 acres of land on Chicory Road in Mount Pleasant, but the site first needed to be rezoned. However, residents and business representatives from neighboring properties showed up at the public hearing on Tuesday to express their discontent with the proposal.
Sweeney said on Wednesday that Schmitz Ready Mix still plans to move forward with a facility in Mount Pleasant, but more work is needed to find a more appropriate location.
“When we do get here, at a different location, please consider buying concrete from us,” Sweeney said. “We’re going to try to work with Mount Pleasant, we’re going to try to work with Racine County to find another site.”
However Sweeney said many of the concerns brought up by residents can be taken care of with modern technology.
“We don’t agree with a lot of the carcinogen issues and a lot of those issues that were brought up,” Sweeney said. “We think we can run a batch plant and be a very good neighbor as we are in a lot of other communities where we’re at.”
MOUNT PLEASANT — It’s rare that a public zoning hearing is at standing room only in Mount Pleasant, but on Tuesday residents filled the Ebe Au…
Response to withdrawal
Commission Chairman Davis Driver thanked Sweeney and the residents who came to the meeting.
“To all of you that are here, I hope you feel like your time was well spent,” Driver said. “With your input and everything, this helped guide us and we think the right decision has been made.”
Kurt Lehrmann, president of the homeowners association at Mallard Shores in Racine, was happy with the result.
“Great news from our perspective, because we were very, very concerned about those issues,” Lehrmann said.
Although Mallard Shores is technically in Racine, it is near the proposed site and Lehrmann said he worked closely with Mary Ann Kehoe, president of the homeowners association at Providence Port in Mount Pleasant, on getting the word out about this potential development.
Kevin Poulsen, co-owner of Premier Products of Racine, which is located near the proposed site, said Schmitz Ready Mix made the right decision.
“Not only do I have a building that’s right down the street, I live right down the street, too,” Poulsen said. “It’s great to know that my kids aren’t going to be dealing with these issues, the dust, the high traffic and everything else that’s associated with this.”
Poulsen said he is "pro-business" but his main issue was with this specific type of business being in such close proximity to other residential properties.
“If it had been a warehouse or a manufacturing company, I don’t think anyone here would have said boo about that,” Poulsen said.
I think it's a little hypocritical for a so called " clean company ", to complain about another business, when in fact they were discharging suspicious liquids into the city sewer system in previous years.
This will save us another "no" vote from Gary Feest, at least for now.
I want concrete, just don't make it in my backward!
I want prisons, just not in my backyard.
I want rehab facilities, just not in my backyard.
I want homeless shelters/homes, just not in my backyard.
ETC ETC ETC
No one will want this plant. Definitely a nimby situation. And I wouldn't blame anyone objecting to this. Stay tuned Mt. Pleasant.
Chased away another business in a business district. It is not a quarry people... but there you go again, ...
Would 10 -12 jobs have been more important than all the lungs of the kids at the two schools downwind of this place? Good call Schmitz, you can set up shop out in the middle of nowhere.
