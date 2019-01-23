MOUNT PLEASANT — The people have spoken and were listened to. Schmitz Ready Mix has announced they are withdrawing their application to build a concrete plant in Mount Pleasant.
The announcement was made on Wednesday at the Village Plan Commission meeting by attorney Charles Sweeney, who represents Schmitz Ready Mix.
Fresh off the heels of a long public hearing on Tuesday night, Sweeney said he spoke with the owners of Schmitz Ready Mix after the hearing and that’s when the decision was made.
“What we’re looking to do is we heard a lot of comments from the people in the audience here and we want to work with you,” Sweeney said. “We don’t want to come into Mount Pleasant and have 160 people not want to buy concrete for us much less have a batch plant there.”
Sweeney said Schmitz Ready Mix does plan to move forward with a facility in Mount Pleasant but more work is needed to be done to find a more appropriate location.
“When we do get here, at a different location, please consider buying concrete from us,” Sweeney said. “We’re going to try to work with Mount Pleasant, we’re going to try to work with Racine County to find another site.”
However Sweeney said many of the concerns brought up by residents can be taken care of with modern technology.
“We don’t agree with a lot of the carcinogen issues and a lot of those issues that were brought up,” Sweeney said. “We think we can run a batch plant and be a very good neighbor as we are in a lot of other communities where we’re at.”
