MOUNT PLEASANT — Schmitz Ready Mix is looking to open a permanent concrete batch plant in Mount Pleasant.
The company has requested to rezone and obtain a conditional-use permit for an 11-acre site at the southeastern corner of the intersection of Chicory Road and South Memorial Drive.
Schmitz is based in Franklin and also operates plants in Port Washington Sheboygan, Richfield, Milwaukee, New Berlin and Grafton.
According to documents submitted to the village by the Vierbicher engineering company, Schmitz is requesting a rezone of the parcel, which is currently zoned industrial, to allow extraction or landfill operations, on top of industrial activities. Plans for the site include a nine-acre project area, with the batch plant centered in the middle and employee parking and aggregate storage to the west.
The company has proposed berms and landscaping along the north and eastern edges of the property to provide a visual barrier of the plant and storage areas.
The batch plant site is currently an agricultural field and has been for decades, according to documents submitted to Mount Pleasant. The site is bordered to the north by various Racine businesses, fields to the east and south and a warehouse to the west.
A zoning public hearing regarding the concrete plant site is set for Tuesday, and the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission is set to review and possibly approve a related ordinance on Wednesday.
Village staff is recommending approval of the rezone petition and conditional-use permit, subject to certain conditions. The conditions include control and abatement of dust produced on-site, and village approval prior to installation of any outdoor lighting or signage. Village staff is also recommending approval of the Schmitz Ready Mix operation plan application.
Community reaction
On Thursday, the K-8 voucher school EverGreen Academy shared a post by Rose Bogosian warning locals of the plans for the concrete plant. EverGreen Academy’s elementary school, as well as Racine Unified’s Dr. Jones Elementary School, are both about a half-mile west of the proposed site. Both are located on Chicory Road.
In her post, Bogosian says that the noise and dust will affect homeowners in the area.
“I strongly feel this is going to create a noise level that could be harmful and affect the air quality in the area,” she wrote in the post. “The particulates in the air for the surrounding area will get covered in dust that can irritate your eyes, nose, and throat and upper respiratory system.”
Neither Bogosian nor EverGreen returned messages requesting comment on Friday.
