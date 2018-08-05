‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at www.wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday — Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College, with representatives of the American Heart Association.
Tuesday — Nan Calvert with John Holzwart, owner of Plant Based Services- and creator of Arboreus Inc., which advocates for the creation of edible landscapes in urban environments.
Wednesday — Dr. Stephanie Miller and Dr. Patricia Harms, co-directors of the NEH Summer Institute: Women’s Suffrage in the Americas.
The event drew together scholars from all around the western hemisphere to explore how women gained the vote in various countries throughout North and South America.
Thursday — Bill Schneider, former political analyst for CNN, author of “Standoff: How America Became Ungovernable.”
Friday — Emily Kuhn, creator of the political app 1MyVote, offers analysis of important political races in Wisconsin.
Saturday — Programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule of guests for the next two weeks:
Tuesday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 12 — Jim McPhaul, director of the Small Business Development Center, talks about how the SBDC supports entrepreneurs and new business owners. The host is John Mielke.
Tuesday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 19 — Chelsea Collier, founder of Digi.City and featured speaker at the Wisconsin Idea Smart Future Summit. The host is John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at www.uwp.edu/parksidetoday.
WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
