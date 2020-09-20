Schedule for WGTD's 'The Morning Show'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, Sept. 21: The guest is Richard Stein, director of law enforcement training at Gateway Technical College, and Raymond Clark, an instructor in GTC’s Law Enforcement Academy.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: The guest is Lorene Cary, author of “Ladysitting: My Year with Nana at the End of Her Century.”

Wednesday, Sept. 23: The guest is Brad Balukjian, author of “The Wax Pack: On the Open Road in Search of Baseball’s Afterlife.” The author went searching for the dozen or so major league baseball players who happened to be featured in a given package of Topp’s Bubble Gum Baseball Cards from decades earlier.

Thursday, Sept. 24: Tentatively Scheduled: Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. Also, Jo Frost, television’s Super Nanny, talks about her new show on Lifetime television.