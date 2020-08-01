Schedule for WGTD's 'The Morning Show'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, Aug. 3: The guest is Dr. Gary Wood, vice provost at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Professor Wood has been hard at work on sorting out some of the questions related to the fall semester with special focus on the puzzle of how classrooms can be both effectively and safely used during COVID-19.

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Part 1: The guest is Edward Goldberg, author of “Why Globalization works for America: Now Nationalist Trade Policies are Destroying our Country.” Part 2: The guest is Dan P. McAdams, author of “The Strange Case of Donald J. Trump: A Psychological Reckoning.”

Wednesday, Aug. 5: The guest is Melba Beals, one of the so-called Little Rock Nine, and author of “March Forward, Girl: From Young Warrior to Little Rock Nine.” Also: ABC’s Dan Harris, author of “Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics: a 10% Happier How-to Book.”