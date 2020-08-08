Schedule for WGTD's 'The Morning Show'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, Aug. 10: The guest is Ellyn A. Lem, author of “Gray Matters: Finding Meaning in the Stories of Later Life.”

Tuesday, Aug. 11: The guest is Bradley Garrett, author of “Bunker: Building for the End Times.” Garrett immersed himself in the world of doomsday preppers.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave talks about his personal encounter with COVID-19.

Thursday, Aug. 13: COVID updates from Margaret Gesner, director of the Central Racine County Health Department and Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director of the Walworth County Health Department.