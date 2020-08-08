Schedule for WGTD's 'The Morning Show'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.
For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Aug. 10: The guest is Ellyn A. Lem, author of “Gray Matters: Finding Meaning in the Stories of Later Life.”
Tuesday, Aug. 11: The guest is Bradley Garrett, author of “Bunker: Building for the End Times.” Garrett immersed himself in the world of doomsday preppers.
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave talks about his personal encounter with COVID-19.
Thursday, Aug. 13: COVID updates from Margaret Gesner, director of the Central Racine County Health Department and Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director of the Walworth County Health Department.
Friday, Aug. 14: The guest is Howard Burman, author of “Mutt’s Dream: Making the Mick.” The book focuses on the early life of baseball superstar Mickey Mantle and how he was shaped as a baseball player and human being by his father.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
