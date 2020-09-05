Schedule for WGTD's 'The Morning Show'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, Sept. 7: The guest is Debby Irving, author of “Waking Up White and Finding Myself in the Story of Race.”

Tuesday, Sept. 8: The guest is Dr. Michael Hansen, a member of the political science faculty at the University of Wisconsin- Parkside.

Wednesday, Sept. 9: The guest is Tom Cooper, author of “Doing the Right Thing: 12 Portraits in Moral Courage.”

Thursday, Sept. 10: The guests are Dr. Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College and Mary Burgoon, from Rockwell Automation.