Schedule for WGTD's 'The Morning Show'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.
For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Sept. 7: The guest is Debby Irving, author of “Waking Up White and Finding Myself in the Story of Race.”
Tuesday, Sept. 8: The guest is Dr. Michael Hansen, a member of the political science faculty at the University of Wisconsin- Parkside.
Wednesday, Sept. 9: The guest is Tom Cooper, author of “Doing the Right Thing: 12 Portraits in Moral Courage.”
Thursday, Sept. 10: The guests are Dr. Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College and Mary Burgoon, from Rockwell Automation.
Friday, Sept. 11: Part One: Ellis Cose, author of “Bone to Pick: Of Forgiveness, Reconciliation, Reparation, and Revenge.” Part Two: “The Game,” by Stuart Ray Clarke- a book celebrating the importance of soccer in Great Britain.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
