Schedule for WGTD's 'The Morning Show'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, July 20: The guest is Barak Goodman, writer/producer/director for the American Experience two-part documentary "Clinton." PBS is rebroadcasting this film July 21st and 28th.
Tuesday, July 21: From the archives: Joel Seidemann, author of "In the Interest of Justice: Great Opening and Closing Arguments of the Last 100 Years" (from 2005).
Wednesday, July 22: the guest is Laurence Steinberg, author of "Age of Opportunity: Lessons from the New Science of Adolescence."
Thursday, July 23: Dr. Debbie Ford, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and Dr. Rob Ducoffe, University provost, talk about the school's plans for the fall semester amidst the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday, July 24: The guest is Lisa Boucher, author of "Raising the Bottom: Making Mindful Choices in a Drinking Culture."
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — As of May 29, the UW-Parkside Student Center is closed, so WIPZ 101.5 FM will not be broadcasting over the duration of the summer. Slated episodes will still be posted and new episodes will be coming. Episodes can be found on uwp.edu/parksidetoday. Also, “Parkside Today” is now available as a podcast and can be found on major platforms. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
