Schedule for WGTD's 'The Morning Show'

‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, Aug. 17: Dr. Leslie Cameron, professor of psychology at Carthage College, talks about how testing a person’s sense of smell can be helpful in determining if someone perhaps has COVID-19.

Tuesday, Aug. 18: The guest is Brad Ricca, author of “Olive the Lionheart: Lost Love, Imperial Spies, and One Woman’s Journey into the Heart of Africa.” This is the amazing and true story of Olive MacLeod’s 3,700 mile journey through Africa back in 1910... in search of her missing fiancé.

Wednesday, Aug. 19: “This is your brain on food: An indispensable guide to the surprising foods that fight depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, ADHD, and more” by Dr. Uma Naidoo.