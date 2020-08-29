Schedule for WGTD's 'The Morning Show'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, Aug. 31: The guest is Margaret L. Anderson, author of “Getting Smart about Race: An American Conversation.”

Tuesday, Sept. 1: The guest is Dr. John Swallow, president of Carthage College.

Wednesday, Sept. 2: The guest is Dr. Debra Ford, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Thursday, Sept. 3: The guest is Sarah Kovner, author of “Prisoner of the Empire: Inside Japanese POW Camps.” Aug. 14th was the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific. Kovner’s book explores the vast difference in how allied POWs were treated by the Japanese — and some of the underlying and unexpected reasons why some POWs were treated so brutally.