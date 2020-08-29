 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schedule for WGTD's 'The Morning Show'
0 comments
topical
On The Air

Schedule for WGTD's 'The Morning Show'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
On the Air Logo

‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, Aug. 31: The guest is Margaret L. Anderson, author of “Getting Smart about Race: An American Conversation.”

Tuesday, Sept. 1: The guest is Dr. John Swallow, president of Carthage College.

Wednesday, Sept. 2: The guest is Dr. Debra Ford, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Thursday, Sept. 3: The guest is Sarah Kovner, author of “Prisoner of the Empire: Inside Japanese POW Camps.” Aug. 14th was the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific. Kovner’s book explores the vast difference in how allied POWs were treated by the Japanese — and some of the underlying and unexpected reasons why some POWs were treated so brutally.

Friday, Sept. 4: Jennifer Sassaman, a former member of the theater faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, talks about the brand new podcast that she has helped create, titled “Read More Plays.”

WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Police in Kenosha shared water, said they 'appreciate' armed group before two killed
Local News

Police in Kenosha shared water, said they 'appreciate' armed group before two killed

WATCH HERE: Not long before a young man who was with a quasi-paramilitary group throughout Tuesday night’s deadly protests was accused of killing two people and injuring a third, video shows law enforcement giving the man water and telling his group “We appreciate you guys, we really do.” Simultaneously in that video, other officers on loudspeakers can be heard telling Black Lives Matter demonstrators to clear the streets.

Read the criminal charges filed against Kyle Rittenhouse
Local News

Read the criminal charges filed against Kyle Rittenhouse

In both killings, video shows the 17-year-old being pursued before shots are fired. Although some claimed that the first man killed had thrown a weapon at Rittenhouse, the criminal complaint filed with the Kenosha County District Attorney states that he threw a plastic bag.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News