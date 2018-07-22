“The Morning Show”
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at www.wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday — Dr. Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College.
Tuesday — From the archives: “Waking up White and finding myself in the story of race” by Debbie Irving.
Wednesday — Richard Ratay, author of “Don’t make me pull over: an informal history of the family road trip.”
Thursday — Dr. Jerry Mast, associate professor of political science at Carthage College.
Friday — Curt Smith, author of “The Presidents and the Pastime: The History of Baseball and the White House.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
“Parkside Today”
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule of guests for the next two weeks:
Tuesday, July, 24 and Sunday, July 29 — Tyson Fettes, Racine County register of deeds, discusses emergency communications. Host is John Mielke.
Tuesday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 5 — Andrew Gavin, UW-Parkside director of athletics, talks about the latest Ranger Athletics news. Host is John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at www.uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
