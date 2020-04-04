Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, April 6: Part One: Dr. Ed Kawakami, chair of the Academic Senate at Carthage College, talks about the school’s decision to amend the grading system for this semester because of COVID-19. Part Two; Jolene Hart, author of “Ignite Your Light: A Sunrise to Moonlight Guide to Feeling Joyful, Resilient, and Lit from Within” offers suggestions on coping with Social Distancing and other stresses of the COVID-19 crisis.

Tuesday, April 7: From the archives: Bruce Feiler, author of “The Council of Dads: My Daughters, My Illness, and the Men who could be me.” Feiler’s best-selling book has been adapted into an NBC series airing Tuesday evenings.