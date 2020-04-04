Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, April 6: Part One: Dr. Ed Kawakami, chair of the Academic Senate at Carthage College, talks about the school’s decision to amend the grading system for this semester because of COVID-19. Part Two; Jolene Hart, author of “Ignite Your Light: A Sunrise to Moonlight Guide to Feeling Joyful, Resilient, and Lit from Within” offers suggestions on coping with Social Distancing and other stresses of the COVID-19 crisis.
Tuesday, April 7: From the archives: Bruce Feiler, author of “The Council of Dads: My Daughters, My Illness, and the Men who could be me.” Feiler’s best-selling book has been adapted into an NBC series airing Tuesday evenings.
Wednesday, April 8: How are area congregations and parishes functioning during the COVID-19 crisis? Our guests include Father Ricardo Martin from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Racine, Rev. Bradley Brown from North Cape Lutheran Church in Raymond, and Rev. Susan Patterson-Sumwalt at First United Methodist Church in Kenosha.
Thursday, April 9: An array of instructors from Gateway Technical College talk about what it is like to teach in an online, virtual format because of COVID-19.
Friday, April 10: Nan Calvert’s monthly visit to the program features local birdwatching enthusiast Rick Fare. Also, in honor of National Wildlife Week, the guest is David Mizejewski, spokesman for the National Wildlife Federation.
The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Tuesday, April 7, and Sunday, April 12 (4 p.m.): The guest is Adam Schemm, senior associate director of athletics for external relations at UW-Milwaukee. Schemm will be awarded Parkside’s “Alumnus of the Year” award. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, April 14, and Sunday, April 19 (4 p.m.): The guests are Associate Professors Dr. Natalia Taft and Dr. Christopher Noto, who will discuss new technologies that benefit scientific research. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, April 21, and Sunday, April 26 (4 p.m.): The gusts are Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Public Health Director Dottie Kay Bowersox to talk about Racine’s initiatives to “flatten the curve.” Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
