Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, June 1: The guest is Economist Howard Steven Friedman, author of “The Ultimate Price: The Value We Place On Life.”
Tuesday, June 2: The guest is Kate Anderson Borwer, author of “Team of Five: The President’s Club in the Age of Trump.” The book explores the lives of ex-presidents, with special focus on ex-presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter, and the surprising friendships that have sprung up among them, often crossing party lines.
Wednesday, June 3: The Rev. Tim Larson talks about his experience of contracting COVID-19.
Thursday, June 4: The guest is Dr. Thomas Carr, head of the paleontology program at Carthage College.
Friday, June 5: How have local restaurants contended with the restrictions of COVID-19? Guests include Steve Torcaso, manager of the Italian-American Club in Kenosha and staff from the Chit Chaat in Racine.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — As of May 29, the UW-Parkside Student Center is closed, so WIPZ 101.5 FM will not be broadcasting over the duration of the summer. Slated episodes will still be posted and new episodes will be coming. Episodes can be found on uwp.edu/parksidetoday. Also, Parkside Today is now available as a podcast and can be found on major platforms. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, May 31 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside Chemistry Professor Lori Allen and Bryan Lewis, associate dean for the College of Natural and Health Sciences, talk about what’s new in the college. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, June 2, and Sunday, June 7, (4 p.m.): The guest is Dr. Peter Knight, chair of the Business Department in the College of Business, Economics, and Computing at UW-Parkside, and two students, Julie Asher and Sarah Coughlin, to take about their experience in the sales program, the recent virtual sales competition, and more. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, June 9, and Sunday, June 14 (4 p.m.): The guest is Dr. Bingqing Wu to talk about how management is different post pandemic and her teaching experience at UW-Parkside. Also, UW-Parkside student Kyle Racas interviews Gia Gutierrez, Outreach and Program manager for the college of Social Science and Professional Studies, to talk about the new program “Parkside Presente”! Hosts: John Mielke and Kyle Racas.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
