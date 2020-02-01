Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Feb. 3: The guest is William J. Bernstein, author of ‘The Splendid Exchange: How Trade Shaped the World.”
Tuesday, Feb. 4: The guest is Tim Wise, anti-racism activist: “Great White Hoax: Challenging Racism and Denial in the Age of Trump.” Wise speaks at Carthage College Tuesday evening.
Wednesday, Feb. 5: The guest is Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College
Thursday, Feb. 6: In honor of Black History Month, the guest is Cal Fussman, author of “After Jackie: Pride, Prejudice and Baseball’s Forgotten Heroes.”
Friday, Feb. 7: A preview of the Lakeside Players’ production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” which opens next weekend.
You have free articles remaining.
The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Feb. 2 (4 p.m.): The guest is Racine City Police Chief Art Howell, who talks about serving the City of Racine, his career in law enforcement and his experiences. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 9, (4 p.m.): Some of the UW-Parkside’s orientation leaders talk about what they do and that they are looking for new recruits. Hosts: Faith Flores, Shania Weaver, and Seania Avery.
Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 16 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside Chancellor Ford delivers a welcome message to students as they begin the spring 2020 semester. Host: John Mielke
Tuesday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 23 (4 p.m.): The geust is Dave Giordano, executive director of Root-Pike WIN (Watershed Initiative Network), a local nonprofit organization that restores, protects, and sustains over 320 square miles of southeastern Wisconsin’s Root-Pike basin. Giordano will talk about Root-Pike WIN’s plans for the future and the historic high water levels, among other topics. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.