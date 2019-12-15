Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Dec. 16: The guest is Lydia Pine, author of "Genuine Fakes: How Phony Things Teach Us About Real Stuff."
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Alex Metalsky will talk about the Fleeing Artists Theater's production of "A Christmas Carol."
Wednesday, Dec. 18: RTG Artistic Director Doug Instenes will talk about the guild's production of "The Wizard of Oz," which is completely sold out.
Thursday, Dec. 19: The guest is Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht.
Friday, Dec. 20: The program focuses on an array of new books, including a young readers series from National Geographic that is a whimsical take off on Greek mythology.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Dec. 15 (4 p.m.): The guest is Dr. Virginia Emery, adult student program manager, and Stacy Tinholt, adult student enrollment counselor, who will talk about the new Center for Adult and Returning Students that opened this fall at UW-Parkside. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 22 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside chemistry professor Dr. Francis “Frannie” Mann, editor of the Journal of Nutrition, Food Research, and Technology, talks about growing cranberries. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 5 (4 p.m.): In this special holiday episode of Parkside Today, John Mielke goes around campus and asks various faculty and staff members what they’re grateful for. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.