Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, Dec. 16: The guest is Lydia Pine, author of "Genuine Fakes: How Phony Things Teach Us About Real Stuff."

Tuesday, Dec. 17: Alex Metalsky will talk about the Fleeing Artists Theater's production of "A Christmas Carol."

Wednesday, Dec. 18: RTG Artistic Director Doug Instenes will talk about the guild's production of "The Wizard of Oz," which is completely sold out.

Thursday, Dec. 19: The guest is Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht.

Friday, Dec. 20: The program focuses on an array of new books, including a young readers series from National Geographic that is a whimsical take off on Greek mythology.