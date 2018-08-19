'The Morning Show'
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at www.wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday — Christian Di Spigna, author of "Founding Martyr: The Life and Death of Dr. Joseph Warren, the American Revolution's Lost Hero." Warren was a leading figure in the years leading up to the American Revolution, but his death at Bunker Hill has caused his importance to be largely forgotten.
Tuesday — Carthage College student Isaac Leif (a senior communications major) discusses his 10-week internship with CNN.
Wednesday — Rescheduled from last week: Best-selling novelist Olen Steinhauer, author of "The Middleman."
Thursday — Rescheduled from last week: Dr. Thomas Noer, professor emeritus of History at Carthage College, author of "Soapy: A Biography of G. Mennen Williams." Williams was a strikingly unconventional public official who broke away politically from his immensely wealthy family.
Friday — Donald P. Ryan, author of "Beneath the Sands of Egypt: Adventures of an Unconventional Archaeologist."
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
'Parkside Today'
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule of guests for the next two weeks:
Tuesday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Aug. 26 — Trevor Jung discusses Visioning Greater Racine and the organization’s goals for the Racine community. The host is John Mielke.
Tuesday, Aug. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 2 — Officer Kurt Bergendahl of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Police Department discusses the beginning of the semester and the courses he teaches as part of safety training on the UW-Parkside campus. The host is John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at www.uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
